AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Results: Jon Moxley's first challenger confirmed; Sting and popular star victorious; Major title defense

Welcome to the Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage Results. The show featured eight matches, including a Golden Ticket Battle Royale to determine the number one contender for the world title, a huge title match, and a few grudge bouts.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Sting and Darby vs. House of Black on AEW Rampage (No Disqualification match)

Sting and Darby Allin didn't waste time and attacked the House of Black members as they were making their entrance. The Icon went after Buddy Matthews and Allin brawled with Brody King. Julia Hart jumped on Sting's back during his scuffle with Matthews.

The action moved inside the squared circle, where King was dominating Allin. At one point in the bout, Brody King set up Sting on the top turnbuckle, but Darby Allin came back and hit an avalanche Code Red on the House of Black member for a two-count.

Two tables were set up at the ringside area, as Buddy Matthews was placed on it. Sting went for a splash from the top rope, but King pushed the WWE Hall of Famer as he crashed through one of the tables and hit his head pretty hard on the other. Julia Hart and King then handcuffed Sting.

Darby Allin was seen crawling on the entrance ramp, and the heels went after him. Allin then climbed one of the structures and hit a Coffin Drop on Buddy Matthews. He went for a Coffin Splash on Brody King, but the latter caught him and applied the choke on the stage. The two stars then went through a table.

Towards the end of the match, Matthews with a baseball bat and Hart went after Sting. The duo set up a chair, however, the lights went out and The Great Muta made his appearance. He teased going after Sting, but turned around and attacked Buddy Matthews instead.

He then sprayed the green mist on Matthews. The latter collided with Julia Hart, who nastily went through a table at ringside. Sting then hit a Scorpion Death Drop to pick up the victory.

Result: Sting and Darby Allin def. House of Black on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Post-match, Sting and The Great Muta embraced each other in the middle of the ring.

Hook and Action Bronson vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker on AEW Rampage

Hook and Angelo Parker started the match for their respective teams. Parker hit a big boot on Hook, but the latter responded with a hip toss. He then hit a gut wrench powerbomb. Matt Menard was tagged in and wanted to face Action Bronson.

Bronson took down Menard with a shoulder tackle and followed it up with a splash on the JAS members. Hook was tagged in. He hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Menard, but Parker came in and hit a suplex on the FTW Champion. He then followed it up with a backbreaker and big boot for a two count.

The heels were in control, but Hook managed to escape and made a hot tag to Action Bronson. Towards the end of the match, Bronson took down both Menard and Parker with shoulder tackles. The tag was made to Hook, and he locked in the RedRum on Angelo Parker.

Mat Menard tried to make the save, but Action Bronson stopped him and also applied the RedRum to pick up the victory.

Result: Hook and Action def. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker on AEW Rampage

Grade: B+

Wardlow and Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods and Tony Nese on AEW Rampage

Josh Woods and Wardlow started the action. Woods went for a suplex on Mr. Mayhem, but the latter responded with two belly-to-bell suplexes of his own. He then hit a spinebuster on Woods. Samoa Joe and Tony Nese were tagged in at this point.

Nese went for a big move from the top rope, but Joe dodged him. The Samoan Submission Machine then hit a uranage and followed it up with the Muscle Buster to pick up the victory.

Result: Wardlow and Samoa Joe def. Josh Woods and Tony Nese on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Nese and Woods blindsided Joe, but Wardlow made the save. He hit a clothesline on the heels, and followed it up with two powerbombs on Mark Sterling. Samoa Joe then picked up Sterling and pushed him towards Wardlow, who hit another powerbomb on the hapless star.

Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix on AEW Rampage

The match started with fast paced action. Jungle Boy hit a dropkick on Rey Fenix to get the early advantage. Fenix fought back with a top rope arm drag and followed it up with a springboard hook kick.

After a back-and-forth between the two men, Boy hit a few flying forearms and followed it up with a lariat. He then hit the death valley driver for a two-count. Jungle Boy went to the top rope for a big move, but Fenix stopped him in his tracks. The latter went for a powerbomb, however, Boy hit a hurricanrana for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Rey Fenix went for the Three Amigos, but Jungle Boy stopped him before the third and got a two-count. Fenix then went for a frog splash and got a two-count. Rey Fenix went for a Black Fire Driver, but Jungle Boy rolled him up to steal the victory.

Result: Jungle Boy def. Rey Fenix on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Christian Cage came out with a mic in his hand before Luchasuarus attacked his former partner from behind. The monster hit a Blackout on Jungle Boy as Cage told the crowd to let him conduct his business.

Captain Charisma then wished that Boy didn't return next week before mentioning the 25-year-old's mother and sister. Christian Cage then instructed Luchasaurus to finish off Jungle Boy as the giant hit a huge chokeslam on the hapless babyface.

Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara on AEW Rampage

Before the match could even start, Sammy Guevara took the mic and apologized to Eddie Kingston. But that turned out to be a ruse, and Guevara said that he was sorry for not calling Kingston "a fat piece of sh*t" earlier.

Kingston got enraged and held Guevara's mouth and dragged him at the ringside area. Eddie Kingston went for a piledriver on the apron, but Sammy Guevara dropped him on the apron instead. The Spanish God then hit a snap suplex on his opponent.

Guevara went for a top rope move, but Kingston moved out of the way. As Kingston gained some momentum, Tay Melo tripped him from the outside. Guevara took advantage with a running knee and a cutter for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Eddie Kingston hit three spinning back fist and followed it up with a Stretch Plum submission move to get the victory. However, he didn't release the move and the decision was reversed in favor of Sammy Guevara.

Result: Sammy Guevara def. Eddie Kingston via a reverse decision on AEW Rampage

Grade: B+

Kingston lost control and attacked the security team following the decision to reverse his victory.

Jade Cargill vs. Diamante on AEW Rampage (TBS Championship match)

Diamante was quick out of the blocks and hit a few kicks on Jade Cargill's legs. Cargill caught her and hit an uppercut and followed it up with a big boot. Diamante sent Cargill outside with a dropkick.

She then went for a cross bodydrop, but Cargill caught her and threw her back into the ring. The TBS Champion then hit the Jaded to pick up the victory.

Result: Jade Cargill retained her title on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Trina turned heel and attacked Diamante. She then walked away with Jade Cargill.

Golden Ticket Battle Royale on AEW Rampage

Hangman Page was the first man to enter, but he was attacked by Andrade, Rush, The Butcher, and The Blade. The Dark Order made the save for Page.

Ari Daivari was the first star to be eliminated from the match. Then Danhausen Cole Carter and QT Marshall were eliminated. Marshall was soon eliminated by Hangman Page. Jake Hager was eliminated by Best Friends before Brian Cage got the better of Chuck Taylor.

Dalton Castle was almost eliminated, but The Boys saved him. Castle then eliminated Cage, who in turn was kicked out by Daniel Garcia. Lee Moriarty then eliminated Garcia. Matt Hardy eliminated Moriarty. Hardy and threw out The Blade before Rush eliminated him and Private Party.

The Butcher eliminated Evil Uno, and Page got the revenge. Satnam Singh saved Jay Lethal from elimination before the latter eliminated Penta. Towards the end of the match, Rush and Hangman Page were the only competitors left. The latter hit a Deadeye to pick up the victory on AEW Rampage.

Result: Hangman Page won the Golden Ticket Battle Royale

Grade: B

Ricky Starks vs. Powehouse Hobbs on AEW Rampage (Lights Out match)

Both men started with a huge brawl. Ricky Starks hit a clothesline on the outside and sent Powerhouse Hobbs onto the steel steps. Hobbs fought back with a neckbreaker and threw a table on Starks. He then attacked his former partner with chairs.

Hobbs was dominating, but Starks sent him crashing towards a chair that was set up in the corner. Both then hit low blows on each other. Powerhouse Hobbs then hit a back bodydrop on top of two chairs and followed it up with a running powerslam on the chair for a two-count.

He then sent Starks into the lights on stage. Ricky Starks returned with a spear through a table. He then hit the Roshambo to pick up the victory.

Result: Ricky Starks def. Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Episode Rating: B

This was a solid episode of Rampage and the two hours of programming flew by. There was also good storytelling with some of the matches such as the main event and the battle royal showcasing great in-ring action.

