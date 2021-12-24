AEW Rampage Preview: TNT title defense, newly debuted wrestler's 2nd match, Jungle Boy in action

This week's episode of AEW Rampage will be a special one. Not only will there be four matches instead of the usual three, but it will be airing on Christmas day, Saturday, December 25th.

Fans can look forward to the second match of a newly debuted AEW star against Bear Bronson. Bronson is one-half of the tag team, Bear Country. Jungle Boy of Jurassic Express will face a young AEW talent who hasn't wrestled on television for some time. The TNT Championship will be put on the line during the main event, as Sammy Guevara faces an old opponent.

Opening AEW Rampage Match: Jungle Boy vs. Isiah Kassidy of Private Party

Isiah Kassidy hasn't wrestled on Dynamite and Rampage for quite some time. With his partner, Marq Quen, out due to an injury, it seems like Kassidy is trying to get some payback against their old foe.

Jungle Boy has beaten him before during their tag team matches, so this could even be seen as a grudge match. The Private Party member picking up a win might be good for morale, but Jungle Boy has received a push on television over the last several months.

Unless the Hardy Family Office interferes, Kassidy's victory seems unlikely.

Second Match: "Legit" Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander

Leyla Hirsch is an impressive wrestler who often uses her stature to her advantage. However, she might not be able to use her strength against Kris Statlander to a huge extent, as the Galaxy's Greatest Alien is a powerhouse herself.

Statlander has had an AEW Women's Championship shot in the past, but needs matches against mid-card talent to continue growing. This week, however, Hirsch could topple her larger opponent and pick up the win.

Third Match: Hook vs. Bear Bronson

Hook set the pro-wrestling world on fire when he debuted on the December 10th episode of AEW Rampage. He easily won against Fuego Del Sol on that occasion. Now, he'll be facing a larger and likely stronger opponent, Bear Bronson.

Bronson is notably built similarly to a younger version of Hook's father, Taz. The wrestling veteran has likely instructed Hook on how to win, so a loss here would be a surprise. It'll be interesting to see how the second-generation wrestler approaches the match.

AEW Rampage Main Event: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship

Guevara and Rhodes last had a one-on-one match on the very first episode of AEW Dynamite in 2019. Back then, Rhodes picked up the win after a grueling battle.

Both wrestlers have progressed significantly since that first bout. Guevara has also successfully defended his championship a few times thus far.

Predicting the outcome of this match isn't an easy task. Guevara has improved, but he might not be at Rhodes' level yet. The latter has been teasing a heel turn for a while now, so winning the TNT title could solidify his turn to the dark side.

Edited by Kartik Arry