AEW Rampage - Best and Worst - Squash match, major feud ends?

AEW Rampage continues to deliver a solid episode every week, and this week's match card felt too big for a one-hour show. As many as two title defenses took place tonight, thus keeping fans in Philadelphia in bated breath.

From a storyline perspective, a few booking decisions felt questionable, which we will be discussing in this article as positives and negatives.

#3 Best: CM Punk continues to elevate younger talents in AEW

Since his return to professional wrestling, fans and experts have questioned CM Punk's storyline booking. While keeping mouth-watering clashes with MJF and Kenny Omega aside, the former WWE Superstar chose to wrestle in the mid-card division, specifically with the younger talents.

Tonight was no different as Punk faced an up-and-coming star in Daniel Garcia. Although the bout was predictable, it killed two birds with one stone. Not only did it bring Garcia into the massive spotlight, but it also brought the best performance out of CM Punk.

The Straight Edge Superstar delivered jaw-dropping finishers like a piledriver and making Daniel Garcia tap out to the Anaconda Vice. Given that he showed ring rust in his first match back, Punk is gradually getting a hold of the squared circle with every bout passing by. He will now face incredibly high-flying talent Matt Sydal next week on AEW Rampage.

#2 Worst: Brian Cage suffering another loss

There's no doubt that Brian Cage has been underutilized on AEW programming. Not too long ago, his wife even expressed the same via her Twitter handle. Given his size and ability to dismantle opponents, he should have become an unstoppable beast, similar to Brock Lesnar in WWE.

But he's losing credibility with poor bookings now and then. Tonight was no different as Cage suffered another dreadful loss at the hands of Ricky Stars. Fans saw the same screwy finish with Hook and Powerhouse Hobbs coming out to distract Cage, thus helping Starks win the match.

Although there's nothing wrong with heel doing such stuff, has this feud helped anyone yet, especially Brian Cage? The latter losing another bout against Starks hints at the culmination of their feud tonight.

#1 Best/Worst: Building a heel contender to face Dr. Britt Baker next?

Jade Cargill defeated Skye Blue tonight in a squash match, thus extending her winning streak to 16-0. On top of that, she's currently standing at No.1 in the women's rankings as of this week. Does that mean we're heading towards Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jade Cargill for the women's championship?

There's nothing wrong with this rivalry, given both stars' talent in the ring. However, the feud between the two heels doesn't feel right if All Elite Wrestling is indeed moving in this direction.

The company should have booked Thunder Rosa as the next contender. The Mexican star saved Skye Blue from taking a post-match beatdown from Jade Cargill. With Full Gear fast approaching, it remains to be seen what Tony Khan's promotion has in store for the women's title program at the event.

