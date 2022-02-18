AEW Rampage Preview: Jay White has his debut match, The Face of the Revolution qualifying match featured, Adam Cole in action (18 February 2022)

AEW Rampage Slam Dunk will take place tonight, and as the show is taped, fans at home will have the same Dynamite crowd.

Currently, AEW is building up to the next PPV, Revolution. In kind, the matches all seem to have far more stakes. Jay White makes his in-ring debut tonight as the leader of the Bullet Club and aims to make a mark on All Elite Wrestling. Adam Cole is back in-ring as the star continues to build momentum up to a possible Championship match.

Additionally, The Face of the Revolution Qualifying tournament resumes on Rampage. Two more superstars will face off in the ring to try and secure a spot in the ladder match set for Revolution.

In this feature story, we dive into the match card and break down some of the competitors.

Special Segment: The Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge with Serena Deeb

Serena Deeb began a mission to prove that no rookie backstage could last 5 minutes in the ring with her. Deeb has declared that every week she'll face one upcomer to see if they are worth her time.

While Deeb will be the clear winner, this interesting segment is bound to set her up for a larger role in the future.

AEW Rampage first match: Adam Cole vs. Dark Order's Pres10 Vance

Adam Cole faces Dark Order's #10 in a grudge match. Cole attacked Hangman Page on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. #10 seemed to have been most upset by the attack as he flung a security guard out of the ring.

Cole is likely to pick up the win here and make good on his promise. The star has made it clear that he intends to be the top guy in AEW. He'll likely have to burn through the Dark Order to prove that.

Face of the Revolution Qualifying match: Dante Martin vs. "Powerhouse" Hobbs

Dante Martin steps into the ring to face Team Taz member, Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs and Martin have faced each other before, with the younger Martin taking the win. Things could likely end up very differently tonight as Hobbs has likely learnt from last time.

If Dante ends up taking the win, he'll be the only high-flyer currently set to be in the Revolution Ladder match. Hobbs would fit in better alongside Wardlow and Keith Lee, making the match based around strength and power.

Rampage Main Event: Jay White vs. Trent Barretta of Best Friends

AEW fans will finally be able to see Jay White in action. White made his debut during last week's AEW Dynamite as he took out Trent Barretta. The Best Friends have been feuding with Adam Cole for months now, and it seems like White is now part of the fray.

The Switchblade will most likely pick up the win as its his debut match. Barretta won't go down easily and is 'the fighter' in the group of Best Friends.

