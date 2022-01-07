AEW Rampage Preview: Adam Cole faces former WWE Superstar, Hook wrestles, six-man no-DQ main event

We have a loaded card for tonight's AEW Rampage. Fan-favorite Hook will be in action against Aaron Solo. We also have AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker teaming up with Jamie Hayter to take on Riho and Ruby Soho.

The show will also feature Adam Cole taking on fellow former WWE star Jake Atlas. The night will end with a six-man no-DQ match as the main event.

Let's take a look at the preview for AEW's Friday night Rampage:

#1 Hook vs. Aaron Solo

Hook will be back in action tonight for his third AEW match, having won his first two against Fuego Del Son and Bear Bronson.

The Team Taz member will face Aaron Solo of The Factory in his third match. The latter and QT Marshall cut a promo on Dynamite to hype up the match, which you can check out above.

#2. Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Riho and Ruby Soho

Ahead of Dr. Britt Baker's title defense at the Battle of the Belts special on Saturday night, we get a snippet of what to expect as the champion and Jamie Hayter take on Riho and Ruby Soho on Rampage.

Soho is coming off a disappointing loss against Jade Cargill in the final of the TBS Championship tournament on AEW Dynamite. As for Baker, she's never pinned Riho, and tonight's match could give her a chance to get a psychological edge over her opponent ahead of the Battle of the Belts.

#3. Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas

Adam Cole will be in action on Rampage as he takes on the newly-signed Jake Atlas. The former WWE star won his tryout match against Serpentico to earn an AEW contract and will be looking to put on an impressive showing tonight.

However, Adam Cole is as formidable an opponent as they come, so Atlas has a tough contest ahead of him.

#4. AEW Rampage main event - Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz vs. 2point0 and Daniel Garica

This match has been building for weeks, and we even got a teaser of what to expect on Wednesday's Dynamite.

2point0 and Daniel Garcia attacked Chris Jericho after Garcia blindsided the former world champion mid-promo. Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz then came out to make the save.

We now have a six-man no-DQ match on Rampage, which could see both teams settle their issues inside the ring once and for all.

