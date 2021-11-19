AEW Rampage preview: Adam Cole teams up with an old friend, Darby Allin in action against WWE Hall of Famer (November 19, 2021)

AEW has been riding high on its momentum, especially after the success of Full Gear pay-per-view. With Dynamite officially kickstarting a new era on Wednesday, fans can expect a similar direction as the Friday night show fast approaches.

Welcome to the preview of this week's episode of AEW Rampage. Ahead of the episode, multiple matches have already been announced, including the quarterfinals of the TBS title tournament. Fans will also be in for a treat tonight as former Undisputed Era members team up in an AEW ring for the first time.

That said, let's get down to what the company has in store for us this Friday.

#3 Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus on AEW Rampage

A tag team match pitting Adam Cole and Bobby Fish against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (Jurassic Express) will go down on tonight's Rampage. Superkliq suffered a massive loss at Full Gear last week, which explains their intent to seek revenge.

Fans will be excited to see the two former Undisputed Era members wrestle together for the first time in AEW. Whether or not Cole and Fish will overpower Jurassic Express' momentum remains to be seen.

#2 Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet (TBS title tournament) on AEW Rampage

In a do-or-die situation, Jade Cargill will square off against Red Velvet in the quarterfinals of the TBS title tournament. The high-stakes match will bring the best out of both women.

It's worth recalling that Velvet was Cargill's very first opponent in AEW. Both women were part of an intense rivalry between Shaq O'Neal and Cody Rhodes. Last week, Red Velvet ruined Cargill's first-anniversary celebration by ambushing her.

However, the 29-year old star is still undefeated in singles competition so far. Moreover, she has defeated Red Velvet multiple times.

There's no doubt that Jade Cargill will be the favorite heading into her upcoming match, and one would be surprised if Velvet somehow pulls off an upset.

#1 Darby Allin vs. Billy Gunn on AEW Rampage

One of the most intriguing matches on this week's Rampage will go down between Billy Gunn and Darby Allin. The latter will be looking to gain some much-needed momentum following his loss against MJF at Full Gear.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the former DX member has hardly wrestled in the singles competition in AEW. But his experience and accolades speak volumes for him. In a seemingly David vs. Goliath story, fans can expect a hard-hitting contest.

CM Punk embraced a wrestler when he came out as gay. Find out the whole story here. Heartwarming.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Are you hyped up for the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage? Yes No 3 votes so far