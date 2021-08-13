AEW Rampage Preview (August 13th, 2021): IMPACT World Championship match, Women's division in spotlight, and more 

Welcome to the preview of the inaugural edition of AEW Rampage. The show will emanate from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The company finally unveiled the entire match card for their one-hour episode this Friday. It couldn't be a more peculiar way to have all your champions lay the foundation for any debut episode.

Fans learned that the women's championship bout is set to be on their main card earlier, but this past Wednesday, we found out that Kenny Omega and Miro will also put their titles on the line.

It will be a night for the champions, to say the least. The company wants to make it a star-studded show by even having legendary stars on their commentary table. Chris Jericho, Mark Henry, Excalibur, and Taz will be aiming to make it an exhilarating experience for anyone watching from television.

That said, let's take a look at what to expect from the debut episode of AEW Rampage.

#3 Miro defends his AEW TNT Championship against Fuego Del Sol

Fuego Del Sol will be in for the biggest match of his career this Friday when he challenges Miro for the AEW TNT Championship. Not only will he get the opportunity to become the champion, but a win over the former WWE superstar would also earn him an official contract from Tony Khan.

Miro has been presented as an indomitable force since becoming the TNT Champion. This will be Miro's sixth title defense after defeating stars like Lance Archer, Dante Martin, Evil Uno, Brian Pillman Jr. and Lee Johnson.

Given the caliber of stars he has put down before, it certainly looks like Fuego Del Sol may not even come close to putting a formidable threat to his title reign.

However, fans can expect the Mexican Luchador to come up with all guns blazing as he has been diligent over showing everyone that he deserves to be part of the AEW locker room. Given the size of both men, their upcoming match will be a true example of the David vs Goliath story.

Fuego Del Sol is currently one of the hottest rising stars on the AEW roster. He has remained unsuccessful in winning the majority of the matches in this company. However, a win this Friday could be a career-defining moment for him and possibly even change the landscape of the mid-card division. An unexpected swerve at Rampage could blow the roof of the building.

