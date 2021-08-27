AEW Rampage preview (August 27th, 2021): Top Champions in the main event; The Young Bucks' opponent for All Out revealed?

Welcome to the preview of this week's episode of AEW Rampage. The show will emanate from the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee.

CM Punk's jaw-dropping AEW debut on Rampage last week raised the bar for the show. With All Out pay-per-view fast approaching, fans can expect a significant build-up this Friday.

Ahead of the episode, several exciting matches, including a tag team match featuring Kenny Omega and Christian Cage, have already been announced.

That said, let's take a look at what to expect from this week's match card.

#3 Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler lock horns with Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian on AEW Rampage

Christian Cage defeated Kenny Omega during the inaugural edition of Rampage!

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will team up with Brandon Cutler to square off against Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian in a tag team match. This seems to be a more one-sided affair with the inclusion of Culter in the match.

Kenny Omega and Christian Cage are likely to be the center of the attraction. Both men will be looking to gain momentum ahead of their massive championship match at All Out. Frankie Kazarian's The Elite Hunter persona hasn't clicked the way everyone anticipated, but he will have the opportunity to take revenge if he pins either of his opponents this Friday.

#2. Lucha Bros faces Jurassic Express in AEW tag team eliminator finals

Which team will punch a ticket to Chicago for All Out?

Another tag team match pitting the Lucha Brothers against Jurassic Express will take place this Friday. It will be a do-or-die situation for both teams as the winner will earn an opportunity to challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team title at All Out.

With both teams playing babyface characters, it would be tough to predict a winner here. Jurassic Express is laser-focused on getting another title opportunity after the Young Bucks cheated to retain their titles over a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, the Mexican luchadors are long overdue to get a title shot. Regardless of the outcome, both teams are expected to tear the house down with their action-packed contest.

#1. Tay Conti squares off against The Bunny on AEW Rampage

Tay Conti and The Bunny will have the opportunity to shine on the big stage!

Tay Conti and The Bunny will face each other in a singles match on AEW Rampage this week. Fans witnessed a squash women's match last week when Jade Cargill defeated Kiera Hogan.

It remains to be seen if we will witness a similar finish this week or if the company will give them sufficient time for these female stars to showcase their in-ring skills. Tay Conti is currently ranked #3 in the women's division, and a win over The Bunny could help her get into the title contention down the road.

