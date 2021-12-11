AEW Rampage Preview: Highly anticipated debut, Dream title match, Adam Cole in action

Welcome to the preview for AEW Rampage. This week's episode will air from Long Island, New York. We will be treated to four matches this week, instead of the usual three.

An AEW star has become somewhat of a sensation online without cutting a single promo or wrestling a match with the company. He will make his debut against Fuego Del Sol. Adam Cole will be in action against another young AEW star.

The AEW World Tag Team Championship will be on the line as two familiar foes face off for the belt and the final match will see six of the top women in AEW compete in a six-woman tag team match.

Without any delay, let's jump into the preview.

Adam Cole will face Wheeler Yuta on AEW Rampage

The ongoing feud between Best Friends and Superkliq takes its next turn as the Panama City Playboy will face Wheeler Yuta. It's the first matchup between the popular veteran and highly regarded youngster. This is likely to be a mildly competitive match but there's no doubt that Adam Cole will add to his singles winning streak in AEW.

Hook makes his AEW debut on Friday

Team Taz member Hook has developed a sizeable following on social media without even saying a word on AEW programming. After Dante Martin betrayed Team Taz in the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, an enraged Taz sent Hook.

Hook will face another popular AEW star, Fuego Del Sol but the result is most likely set in stone. It feels impossible that Tony Khan would have Hook lose in his highly anticipated debut.

Penelope Ford, The Bunny & Nyla Rose vs Ruby Soho, Tay Conti & Anna Jay will be the only women's match on Rampage

Tay Conti and Anna Jay have been feuding with Penelope Ford and The Bunny for many weeks. They have traded wins throughout their feud. Ruby Soho and Nyla Rose will square off in the TBS Championship Tournament semifinal at a later date, but will find themselves on either side of the feud between TayJay and Bunny and Ford on Rampage.

This is difficult to predict. Both sides have equal stature, though Tay Conti and Ruby Soho have become two of the top babyfaces in AEW. That could give the babyface team an edge as a win would send the fans home happy.

The AEW World Tag Team Championship will be on the line on Rampage

Lucha Brothers and FTR will face off for the third time in recent history as they are set to battle it out for the tag titles. Both teams have a win over each other, with FTR winning the AAA Tag Team Championship from the Luchadores. The latter retained the premier tag titles at Full Gear and this will be a rubber match.

Also Read Article Continues below

FTR defeated Penta and PAC last week, so we could see the masked champions come out on top on Friday.

Jon Moxley said many stunning things in his book. Find out what he said right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for tonight's Rampage? Yes No 1 votes so far