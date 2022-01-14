AEW Rampage Preview: Tag Team Title defense, 6-man Tag Match, popular Indie wrestler debuts

AEW Rampage will have four matches in its first episode of 2022 taking place on January 14.

The card will feature another match in an ongoing saga between two prominent teams, a 6-man tag match, the debut of a popular indie star, and the first defense of the newly crowned Tag Team Champions.

Rampage rarely has four matches, so this episode is sure to contain some interesting angles. Let's dive into a preview of the match card for the first episode of AEW Rampage in 2022.

Opening match: Adam Cole v. Trent Berretta

Adam Cole will face off against Trent Beretta during the opening match of this week's episode.

Beretta's stable, The Best Friends, have been caught up in a feud with Cole and ReDragon over the past few weeks. This could be classified as a grudge match as Cole has attacked Orange Cassidy on several occasions.

Adam Cole is unlikely to lose this match, as he has been on a strong run recently.

Second match: Kris Statlander, Red Velvet, & Leyla Hirsch v. Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, & The Bunny

Kris Statlander, Red Velvet, and Leyla Hirsch will take on Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny in a 6-woman tag team match.

Statlander and Hirsch have been at conflict recently and this will most likely have an impact on the match. On the opposing side, Penelope Ford and The Bunny are coming off of a defeat in their Street Fight a few weeks ago. The pair will be seeking retribution.

Third match: Shawn Spears v. Andrew Everett (debut)

Shawn Spears will face the debuting Andrew Everett just before the main event.

Everett has wrestled on the independent circuit for quite some time and boasts impressive agility alongside his height and strength. Spears hasn't won a singles match on AEW television in a while and could use the momentum a victory would give him leading into next week's AEW Dynamite.

Main Event: AEW Tag Team Championship match - Jurassic Express (C) v. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

The newly crowned AEW Tag Team Champions, Jurassic Express, will take on Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

Silver and Reynolds are an impressive tag team and rose to Jurassic Express' open-challenge. While it's doubtful that the Dark Order will take the titles so soon, this will definitely be a good bout.

The new champions will undoubtedly face more opponents and this will surely be the first of many title defenses.

