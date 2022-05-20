AEW Rampage Preview: Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in action, Hook teams up with former ROH star (May 20, 2022)

AEW Rampage will once again air four bouts that were pretaped this past Wednesday night.

After an explosive Dynamite, fans can look forward to some exciting bouts to tide themselves over until next Wednesday. With the Blackpool Combat club and a new alliance set for tonight, fans can expect a fired-up card to follow.

Continue reading as we dive into this week's AEW Rampage Preview.

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin

Will the high flyers be able to best the Blackpool Combat Club?

After a challenge was issued by Matt Sydal during AEW Dynamite, Moxley and Danielson seemed to have obliged.

Are the high flyers getting in over their heads to challenge the Blackpool Combat Club? The veteran wrestlers will most likely defeat Sydal and Dante Martin, but not before enduring countless flips and dives from the two.

Shawn Spears faces "A Giant" on AEW Rampage

Who will the Giant Slayer take down tonight?

Shawn Spears aims to prove his latest nickname, 'The Giant Slayer', as he takes on a yet-to-be-announced star. The former WWE Superstar is likely trying to build a report of wins over large stars before stepping into a steel cage against Wardlow. Fans will have to catch this match on AEW Rampage to see who his opponent will be.

HookHausen make their AEW Rampage debut

After Danhausen's shocking squash at the hands of Tony Nese, the star has joined forces with the Handsome Devil, Hook. The team, dubbed by fans as "HookHausen", will announce their next move and possibly wrestle. With Nese on the prowl, the two stars will have to be very wary.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal: Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

Kris Statlander @callmekrisstat Tomorrow night at 7pm on TNT. For Owen, for Shida, for me. You’ll see why I’m more than a woman. Tomorrow night at 7pm on TNT. For Owen, for Shida, for me. You’ll see why I’m more than a woman. https://t.co/OiEZX9UL5A

Kris Statlander has filled in for former AEW Women's Champion, Hikaru Shida, in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. The star has some history with her opponent Red Velvet as the two were once friends.

The bout will likely include a lot of bad blood, and fans won't want to miss the conclusion to this AEW Rampage face-off.

Scorpio Sky demands the return of the TNT Championship

After Sky's shocking betrayal last week, he left behind his championship belt.

During last week's AEW Rampage, Scorpio Sky betrayed his longtime friend Frankie Kazarian. After a brutal beatdown, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti chased the Men of the Year out of the ring while running off with the TNT Title. The reigning champion is set to demand the return of his prized belt this week.

The House of Black vs. Evil Uno, #10, and Fuego Del Sol

Will the masked trio best the House of Black?

The House of Black yet again takes on Fuego Del Sol. The luchadore has been aching for retribution against the three dark athletes, but hasn't made much progress so far.

With the help of the Dark Order, can Fuego finally prevail? Whatever the outcome, this bout will likely be the last time the stars come clashing for some time before the Death Triangle try their hand at vengeance.

Edited by Prem Deshpande