AEW Rampage Preview: Jon Moxley back in action, Championship on the line (January 21, 2022)

Rampage will feature a blockbuster match card.
Faden Cloete
ANALYST
Modified Jan 21, 2022 11:24 PM IST
AEW Rampage will offer fans four matches on Friday night. This week's explosive edition of Dynamite saw the returns of both Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes. A stacked card on Rampage's latest episode will help keep up the momentum from Wednesday night's show.

Rampage will also be taking place in the Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C. With the capital's crowd back in attendance from Dynamite, they'll likely be expecting a great follow-up show.

AEW Rampage opener: Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page

The show's opener will be a blockbuster bout, as Jon Moxley will return to the ring.

The former AEW World Champion has been out of action for about two months as he took a break to fight his personal demons. After delivering a passionate promo on his first night back on Wednesday, Moxley will test himself against Ethan Page.

It's unlikely the beloved star will take a loss here, but Page is no pushover. Hopefully both performers can use this match to build some momentum.

Second match: Nick Jackson vs. Trent Beretta

Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks will be back in action tonight. The Bucks haven't had a match since losing to Best Friends on the December 15th episode of AEW Rampage. Trent Beretta will be stepping in to face Nick in a solo match due to the original match being pulled.

Unfortunately, the match changed hours before it aired, reportedly due to Rocky testing positive for Covid.

The original match was set to reunite Ropongi Vice (Barreta and Rocky Romero) and continue their feud with the Bucks. Hopefully the reunion will happen soon so that the year long rivalry continues.

Third Match: Hook vs. Serpentico

AEW's young newcomer Hook will face Serpentico of the Chaos Project.

So far Hook is undefeated, and a loss to Serpentico would be a major upset. Regardless, he'll be facing the most experienced wrestler he has faced so far. Serpentico has been wrestling for decades compared to the inexperienced Team Taz member.

Hopefully the match will be more competitive than the previous matches Hook has been involved in.

Main Event: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship

Anna Jay has called out Jade Cargill and the two are set to battle for the TBS Championship.

The Dark Order's Queen Slayer is coming off of the well-received Women's Street Fight where she defeated The Bunny and Penelope Ford alongside her teammate Tay Conti. Jay stands a good chance of taking the win based on her momentum and in-ring skill.

However, Cargill is undefeated and one of AEW's biggest stars. Anna Jay could definitely give her a run for her money, but a loss would be a massive upset.

Edited by Brandon Nell
