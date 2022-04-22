AEW Rampage Preview: NJPW star returns to face former WWE star, Jade Cargill to finally have her undefeated streak broken? (22 April 2022)

AEW Rampage is set to build off of Dynamite's loaded match card. This week's show goes back to the pretaped nature of Rampage, and as such, will include the same crowd.

After news of AEW and NJPW joining forces to create the first cross-promotional pay-per-view, stars are now slowly moving over. Tonight, a familiar NJPW star returns to AEW to compete in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Jade Cargill will defend her championship once again in tonight's main event. But could this opponent be the star to end her 29-0 winning streak? With a championship and streak on the line, the stakes have never been higher.

All this, and more, in this week's AEW Rampage Preview.

Lance Archer takes on Serpentico of The Chaos Project

A true David vs. Goliath bout is set for Rampage.

The Murderhawk Monster is out for blood as his next victim Serpentico stands in his way. Lance Archer was recently contracted to take on Wardlow, the War Dog. Soon both behemoths will come crashing, but before them, Archer must feed.

The match is a no-brainer, and it would be very unlikely for Serpentico to pick up a win over Archer. The Murderhawk Monster will need to look absolutely terrifying before facing Wardlow, and as such, he'll likely take the victory.

Grudge match: Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia - All allies banned from ringside

Eddie Kingston and Daniel Garcia have a long history of beef and bad blood. Tonight at AEW Rampage, the two face off in the next episode of their saga.

After back and forth attacks from both factions, the two have realized that they're yet to settle the score between each other. Both stars will be facing each other one-on-one with all their allies banned from the building.

The match could go either way. While Kingston is bigger, Garcia is a technical genius. The two will definitely try to hurt one another as each man tries to take out the other.

Owen Hart Foundation Qualifier: Adam Cole vs Tomohiro Ishii

The next round of Tournament Qualifiers sees Adam Cole vs NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii. The NJPW star last made an appearance in AEW when he took on The Butcher and The Blade alongside Orange Cassidy in November 2021.

The two stars faced one another multiple times in 2016 when both were in NJPW. So far, Tomohiro has defeated Cole during every encounter they've had on opposite sides. Could Cole finally pick up a win against the larger athlete at AEW Rampage?

A win for Tomohiro might not do too much, but the star would realistically win in a fair fight. Cole will likely use underhanded tactics to defeat his old foe to advance into the tournament.

AEW Rampage Main Event: Jade Cargill (C) vs. Marina Shafir for the TBS Championship

Has Cargill found her #30 or will her streak finally be broken?

Jade Cargill has finally found another opponent after she's ravaged her way through nearly the entire women's locker room. Marina Shafir has brawled her way out of AEW Dark and now takes on the TBS Champion at AEW Rampage.

Shafir calls herself "The Problem," while Cargill has claimed to be the "Problem Solver." The two stars have never faced each other in the ring before, but their inexperience could end up causing the match to lack in quality.

Cargill will likely pick up another win, even against Shafir's MMA themed wrestling. Shafir could be a dominant champion, but the crowd has not seen enough of the star to accept her as champion.

