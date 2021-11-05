AEW Rampage preview: Major heel turn incoming on CM Punk; popular star to issue a challenge for Full Gear? (November 5, 2021)

Welcome to the preview of this week's episode of AEW Rampage. With the Full Gear pay-per-view just around the corner, the company will be laser-focused on continuing the build-up to its ongoing storylines.

Tonight's Rampage will air live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. Ahead of the show, multiple matches and a buzzworthy segment have already been lined-up. With that said, let's quickly get down to what the company has in store for us this Friday.

#3 CM Punk and Eddie Kingston will come face-to-face on AEW Rampage

All eyes will be on CM Punk and Eddie Kingston tonight, as they come face-to-face in the ring. Last Friday, The Mad King confronted The Straight Edge Superstar after coming up short in the semi-finals of the AEW world title eliminator.

Punk, who was rudely interrupted during his interview with Tony Schiavone, has now asked Kingston to apologize. Eddie could instead lay his hands on the former WWE Superstar and challenge him to a singles match at Full Gear.

Given how the feud has picked up steam lately, the company could capitalize by turning Kingston heel as soon as this week. Not only would it add intensity to this feud, but it would also spice up Kingston's character, which has gone stale for months.

#2 Red Velvet vs. The Bunny (TBS Women's title eliminator)

Red Velvet will lock horns with The Bunny in the first round of the ongoing TBS Women's title eliminator. In what will be a do-or-die situation, the winner will advance into the tournament to face an undefeated Jage Cargill.

Neither of the women has had an impressive winning record in their recent matches. However, The Bunny will have the advantage of Penelope Ford, who has recently played a pivotal role in helping her win with heelish antics. It will be an uphill task for Velvet to overcome the odds.

#1 Adam Cole vs. John Silver on AEW Rampage

Adam Cole will be in action tonight as he squares off against John Silver of the Dark Order. The latter has been mocking the former NXT Champion for quite some time, notably asking him to change his in-ring gear and hairstyle. Silver even called him 'Budge.'

Meanwhile, Cole is in the middle of a storyline with Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. During this week's edition of Dynamite, the Superkliq took a massive beatdown at the hands of Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

There's no doubt that Cole will bring an aggressive side in his upcoming match against Silver. In all likelihood, it should be a one-sided affair. With Full Gear fast approaching, The Panama City Playboy could challenge either Christian Cage or the entire trio to a match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

