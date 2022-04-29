AEW Rampage Preview: Samoa Joe defends the ROH TV Title, Darby Allin competes in a first-time-ever match (29 April 2022)

AEW Rampage returns to pre-recorded shows this week after the World Championship defense headlined last week's episode.

The ROH World TV Champion, Samoa Joe, puts his belt on the line again. The Samoan Suplex Machine looks to remind fans why opponents in ROH and TNA feared him. Darby Allin steps up to one of his oldest rivals as the two clash for the first time in AEW.

These exciting matches and more will be broken down in this week's AEW Rampage preview:

Colten Gunn vs. "Limitless" Keith Lee

The young Gunn Club member looks to cut his teeth on Keith Lee.

Billy Gunn's two sons rose to fame during the first few months of 2022. The two even had a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Jurassic Express.

While Colten & Austin are still early in their careers, the older sibling has stepped up to face one of AEW's giants. Keith Lee is known for tossing his opponents around while being incredibly agile.

It's unlikely that fans will see the biggest upset at AEW Rampage. The Limitless One Keith Lee will take the win.

Owen Hart Foundation Men's Qualifier: Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin

The next qualifier in the prestigious Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will take place during AEW Rampage.

The two old rivals take each other on for the first time since clashing at DEFY Wrestling. Swerve Strickland aims to show Darby Allin that AEW is "Swerve's House." The resident daredevil recently pointed out that since joining the promotion in 2019, it's always been "Darby's House."

The bout could go either way as the competitors are two of AEW's best. Fans won't want to miss this clash tonight.

Six-Woman Tag: Jade Cargill, Red Velvet & Kiera Hogan vs. Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora, Sky Blue

Jade Cargill's faction makes its debut at AEW Rampage.

Jade Cargill has officially assembled her "Baddie Squad." The team takes on ROH's Willow Nightingale and Trish Adora as they team up with Sky Blue.

Cargill's team will most likely win as the TBS Champion doesn't enjoy coming across weak. Regardless of their likely eventual victory, Nightingale, Adora, and Blue won't make a victory come easy for the new faction.

Hook, "The Handsome Devil" vs. Danhausen

After evading Danhausen's curses for weeks, Hook finally takes him on.

Danhausen makes his return to in-ring competition at AEW Rampage. The star has experienced weeks of frustration as his usual "cursing" doesn't affect Hook. The wrestling prodigy went weeks shrugging off Danhausen's attempts at cursing him until being directly challenged.

It'd be questionable for Danhausen to suffer a loss in his first wrestling match after months of injury. However, Hook has a large following, and a loss could damage his reputation.

The outcome is difficult to predict, and fans will have to tune into AEW Rampage to see what happens.

Samoa Joe (C) vs. Trent Baretta for the ROH World TV Championship at AEW Rampage

Trent Baretta is never afraid to step up to a bigger challenge as the former ROH star aims to make up for his years without championship gold.

Samoa Joe might be the wrong man for Baretta to challenge as the ruthless fighter always makes good on his promises. Joe promised Baretta would know he's facing the ROH World TV Champion, alluding to a beatdown.

The Samoan Submission Specialist will win in the end. However, with Jay Lethal lurking in the background, Joe might need the aid of Best Friends to even the odds against his old pupil.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh