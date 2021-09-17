AEW Rampage preview (September 17th, 2021): Two title defenses, Dark Order member in action

Welcome to the preview of this week's episode of AEW Rampage. In recent weeks, the company has struggled to put on a notable show.

Although last week's opening bout between PAC and Andrade El Idolo was delightful to watch, the follow-up matches didn't carry the pace. Tony Khan will be laser-focused on bringing more eyeballs on Friday night, especially when the Grand Slam episode is on the horizon.

Ahead of this week's show, multiple matches have already been announced, including two title defenses. With that being said, let's dive into what the company has in store for its fans this Friday.

#3 Miro puts his AEW TNT Championship on the line against Fuego Del Sol

In a surprising turn of events this week, Fuego Del Sol demanded a TNT Title shot in exchange for his newly bought car. Miro gladly agreed to put his Championship on the line, additionally stating that he would demolish his vehicle.

There's history between these two men. Miro and Del Sol initially fought on the debut episode of AEW Rampage.

The bout was one-sided, but it is still fresh in everyone's mind because of the contract given to the luchador post the match. Given the two different sizes of both men, we can expect the match to be nothing but short and delightful. It remains to be seen if the fan favorite will cause an upset or whether The Redeemer will continue to dominate.

#2 Anna Jay faces The Bunny in a singles match on AEW Rampage

Anna Jay of the Dark Order will go up against The Bunny in a singles match this Friday. Anna Jay recently returned to action and has set her sights on The Bunny. Both women will have Tay Conti and Penelope Ford in their respective corners.

Anna Jay and The Bunny are nowhere near the top five list in the AEW women's rankings. With no stakes involved, it will be an exhibition match on the show.

#1 The Lucha Brothers defend their AEW Tag Team Championship against The Butcher and The Blade

The Lucha Brothers will put their newly won AEW Tag Team Championships on the line against The Butcher and The Blade. The former will be heading into this match with momentum on their side. Fenix and Penta recently dethroned The Young Bucks in a steel cage match at AEW All Out to win the championships.

It is unlikely that a title change will happen as soon as this week. But fans can expect an action-pack contest from both these teams.

Edited by Aashran Mahajan