AEW Rampage preview (September 3rd, 2021): Malakai Black in action, CM Punk on commentary, and more 

Welcome to the preview of this week's episode of AEW Rampage. With the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on September 5th, fans will be thrilled to find out what the company has in store for the go-home episode.

The Friday night show has been riding high, given the quality of matches produced since its inception. Ahead of the show, multiple beef settling bouts have already been announced. On top of that, CM Punk is also scheduled to appear on the episode.

With that said, let's dive into what to expect from this week's episode of Rampage.

#4 Malakai Black squares off against Lee Johnson on AEW Rampage

Malakai Black will return to action this Friday as he faces Lee Johnson of The Nightmare Family. The match was seemingly confirmed last week when the latter came down to the ring to rescue Arn and Brock Anderson from Malakai Black's assault.

Given Johnson's high-flying technique, it is likely that he may push the former NXT Champion to his limit.

However, Black's has become a force to be reckoned with since his arrival at the promotion. There's a high chance that fans will see the sadistic star destroy Johnson in a similar fashion to what he did to Brock Anderson.

#3 Darby Allin faces Daniel Garcia with CM Punk on commentary

TOMORROW night @CMPunk ahead of his match with @DarbyAllin at #AEWAllOut on PPV This Sunday 9/5 at 8pm Eastern joins the commentary team for Darby Allin vs @GarciaWrestling in the Main Event of #AEWRampage LIVE TOMORROW night at 10pm et / 9pm cst on ⁦@tntdrama⁩ pic.twitter.com/g3BrFKYqKZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021

The heated rivalry between Darby Allin and Daniel Garcia will continue this Friday when both men clash in a singles match. Both men have been part of some gruesome matches over the past few weeks. The former TNT Champion has got the upper hand every single time.

However, Garcia recently promised to take out AEW Star Darby Allin before his highly-anticipated match against CM Punk.

Speaking of which, The Straight Edge Superstar will join the broadcast team for this specific match. It remains to be seen whether Darby Allin will pick up a momentum-building victory or if Daniel Garcia will cause an upset.

#2 Jamie Hayter teams up with Rebel to take on Kris Statlander on AEW Rampage

.@RealBrittBaker holds all the cards in her new contract negotation. She gets @jmehytr & @RebelTanea into Sunday's Casino Battle Royale & gets them a 2-on-1 handicap match against @callmekrisstat this Friday on #AEWRampage! Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/EWX8hn07Iu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021

An exciting 2-on-1 handicap match has been booked for this Friday when Rebel will team up with Jamie Hayter to take on Kris Statlander. The latter will be at a disadvantage because her opponents will be aiming for an onslaught days before her Championship opportunity against Dr. Britt Baker.

However, AEW star Statlander has been undefeated so far, which would make her favorite to win against Rebel and Hayter this week.

#1 TNT Champion Miro will address his upcoming match at AEW All Out

We will hear from the undefeated TNT Champion @ToBeMiro TONIGHT on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/MkzqRR9j35 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2021

In the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage, Miro will address his upcoming title defense against Eddie Kingston. There hasn't been a significant build-up to the storyline between the two men.

However, this could change if Kingston confronts or possibly engages in a mini-brawl with Miro. The company could again bring Fuego Del Sol to draw another angle.

We caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk. Interview right here.

Edited by Aashran Mahajan