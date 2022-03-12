AEW Rampage Preview: "Swerve" Strickland makes his debut, Darby Allin faces former teammate, Keith Lee steps up to a challenger (11 March 2022)

Like Dynamite, this week's AEW Rampage emanates from the Hertz Arena in Estero, FL. The show is pre-taped as usual, so fans can expect the same hyped crowd who just saw Jeff Hardy's debut.

Fans of "Swerve" Strickland will finally get to see the dynamic superstar in action tonight. WWE fans will remember the star as Isaiah Scott during his time with the promotion.

Strickland is set to face an old foe from his WWE days. Conversely, Darby Allin steps into the ring against an AEW star he's teamed up with twice in the past.

Limitless Keith Lee also steps up to a challenge he received on Dynamite this week. Continue reading as we break down the rest of the card and form a few speculations below.

Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Martinez in a grudge match

Martinez was the second bodyguard of Britt Baker before things turned sour

Dr. Britt Baker has been stirring up quite a storm in AEW lately. The reigning Women's Champion even employed the services of a second hitwoman to take down Thunder Rosa. But while Mercedes Martinez proved successful at first, the star eventually faltered.

Baker has instructed Jamie Hayter to teach her former bodyguard a lesson - especially after Martinez aligned herself with Thunder Rosa. Hayter and Martinez have similar wrestling styles and it will likely be a close match-up.

The outcome tonight will definitely set the mood going into Baker's second title defense against Thunder Rosa next week.

Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen of Private Party

Darby Allin has teamed up with Private Party on two occasions during his time in AEW. Throughout 2020, Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy were one of the hottest babyface tag teams on the roster. Two years later, the duo have revamped themselves and become detestable heels.

Allin got the better of Kassidy at AEW Revolution, and Quen is likely looking for some retribution on behalf of his friend. This match will likely serve as a prelude to the upcoming Hardy Boyz vs. AFO feud. Darby is unlikely to take a loss without suffering Kassidy's interference.

Keith Lee answers QT Marshall's challenge

"I happen to have a very large back, I'm good." - Keith Lee during Dynamite.

During an interview segment on AEW Dynamite, Keith Lee was offered a place in QT Marshall's The Factory stable. The Limitless One seemed confused by the proposition and declined Marshall's offer. QT didn't handle the rejection well, shouting that Lee was going to "pay" for declining his offer.

Tonight on Rampage, Keith Lee will face the consequences of his decision. While the Limitless One is more than a match for Marshall, QT has the backing of three other Factory members. It's unlikely that the former WWE star will lose in his third match, but he'll have a steep battle due to the threat of interference.

Shane "Swerve" Strickland faces old foe Tony Nese in his AEW debut

Hardcore fans will recall the back-and-forth feud between Swerve Strickland and Tony Nese during WWE 205 Live. The stars even made a reference to it during their segment on Dynamite, mentioning "revisiting their Friday nights."

At this stage, Nese has never defeated Strickland, despite pushing him to his limits. The two know each other well and even teamed up on an episode of 205 Live in July 2020.

A loss to Nese would kill Strickland's momentum out of the gate, so it would be shocking if the new signee is beaten tonight.

