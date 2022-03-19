AEW Rampage Preview: The House of Black look for their next victims, Darby Allin in action, Keith Lee to continue his winning streak? (18 March 2022)

Tonight's AEW Rampage is pre-recorded, as per usual. The match card likely aims to bring the show back to basics, as this episode features only four matches.

The House of Black are set to face an unlikely team as they continue to assert dominance in AEW. Darby Allin takes on one of the giants in All Elite Wrestling and continues his crusade in the promotion.

Keith Lee faces more opposition as the former WWE Superstar attracts the attention of yet another villainous stable. Every bad guy in AEW seems to have Lee's number and is trying to take him down.

Continue reading as we dive into the preview for tonight's episode of AEW Rampage.

The House of Black takes on the unlikely team of Feugo Del Sol and Bear Country

"The House always wins."

Feugo Del Sol is one of the smallest competitors signed to AEW. Regardless of this, the young star has a bone to pick with The House of Black.

Bear Country, on the other hand, are two of the biggest wrestlers on the roster. While there might be more established teams for The House to face off with, the pairing between the three could be interesting.

However, it's highly unlikely that Malakai Black and his team will end up losing against Del Sol and Bear Country on AEW Rampage.

Red Velvet faces her former friend, "Legit" Leyla Hirsch

Legit Leyla Hirsch @LegitLeyla I don’t give a damn if I hurt your feelings.

You want to interfere in my match?

Friday night, I hurt you way more than just your fragile feelings. I don’t give a damn if I hurt your feelings. You want to interfere in my match? Friday night, I hurt you way more than just your fragile feelings. https://t.co/1l11i74uR2

The feud between Leyla Hirsch and Red Velvet continues on AEW Rampage. The former friends have been out to get each other since Hirsch turned heel.

While Kris Statlander was originally a part of the feud, things have become far more heated between Velvet and the Russian-born star. It's incredibly difficult to speculate who could end up taking the win, as both wrestlers are talented in-ring.

Regardless of the outcome, Hirsch will likely take any chance she gets to hurt Red Velvet during or after their match.

Darby Allin faces his goliath in former AHFO member The Butcher

Darby Allin never backs down from a challenge.

Darby Allin has defeated The Butcher in nearly every single encounter the two have had over the years. However, since his return, Butcher has been showing off his impressive new physique.

The Butcher has definitely made the best of his time away and is in the best shape he's been in since signing with AEW. Yet despite the changes, it would be an upset if Darby took a loss against the imposing star.

Allin will likely take the win at AEW Rampage, even though The Butcher will make it far more difficult this time. It's currently unclear whether or not this will continue the feud between Darby and Andrade "El Idolo."

Keith Lee faces off against Platinum Max on AEW Rampage

Shameless Lee @RealKeithLee Fail in a ladder match.... Climb a different ladder. Fail in a ladder match.... Climb a different ladder. https://t.co/gTAG8Z4gUw

Keith Lee steps into the ring to face yet another heel trying to darken the Limitless One's glory. Max Caster has proven himself to be more than a mouthpiece as the star knows how to perform in the ring as well.

Caster and Anthony Bowens were interrupted by Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs during Dynamite this week. Starks instructed The Acclaimed to do what they apparently were not able to do - hurt Keith Lee.

The Limitless One seems to be racking up enemies by the week, but like he told QT Marshall weeks ago, he happens to have a "very large back." Lee doesn't seem phased by anyone who steps in his way. Fans are likely to see Max Caster sent flying on AEW Rampage as Lee picks up another win.

Edited by Jacob Terrell