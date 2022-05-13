AEW Rampage Preview: Veteran TNA star challenges for the TNT Championship, the Lucha Brothers in action (May 13, 2022)

AEW Rampage will feature a packed card tonight for the one-hour show. As usual, Rampage has been pretaped so fans at home will enjoy the same Dynamite crowd of Wednesday.

With the TNT Championship on the line, fans can be sure that tonight's show will be high-staked once again. Keep reading as we dive straight into this week's Rampage Preview!

Shawn Spears faces Bear Boulder as he prepares to take on Wardlow

Will the Chair-Man overcome his large adversary?

As the feud between Wardlow and MJF reaches boiling point, Friedman's right-hand man will once again step up. Shawn Spears usually remains all that stands between MJF's latest foe and himself.

The Chair-Man might just be able to best his far larger opponent, meaning Wardlow could have a legitimate opponent for his Cage Match against the star.

Jade Cargill and The Baddies address the AEW audience

Jade Cargill and her new entourage are seemingly out to get their first real adversaries. The three ladies have maintained dominance in their matches since first joining forces. The TBS Champion never needed backup or support, meaning the stable could be gearing up to dominate the women's division.

Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Quarterfinal: Riho vs. Ruby Soho

The two fan favorites will surely divide the AEW Rampage crowd.

After lengthy absences from AEW television, both Riho and Ruby Soho have finally returned and will clash in tonight's tournament. The two athletes successfully qualified for the quarterfinals, but only one can walk away!

Fans won't want to miss this AEW Rampage bout, as the match could go either way.

Three-Way Tag-Team Action: Death Triangle vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Marq Quen

Death Triangle finally make their return to tag-team competition after Rey Fenix recovered from his injury. The trio are likely on their way to facing off against The House of Black, but first they have to go through Andrade Family Office.

While Death Triangle will likely end up victorious during tonight's AEW Rampage, Malakai Black and his followers won't be far off.

AEW Rampage Main Event: Scorpio Sky (C) vs. Frankie Kazarian for the TNT Championship

As two old friends come clashing, will Sky remain respectful or will he revert to his villainous ways?

The former SoCal Uncensored teammates come face-to-face during tonight's AEW Rampage. After a lengthy back-and-forth feud with Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky aims to continue being the champion fans deserve.

Kazarian likely won't be able to capture the belt, but the bout will undoubtedly be an important chapter in the TNT Champion's journey.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande