AEW Rampage Preview: World Championship on the line, Blackpool Combat Club have their first trios match (15 April 2022)

AEW Rampage will be broadcast live this week, and AEW is going all out with a star-studded card. The show will take place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

The Owen Hart Cup Tournament qualifiers continue as two competitors will fight for a spot in the women's bracket. So far, the tournament seems to be an opportunity for upcoming stars to prove themselves.

The Blackpool Combat Club have slowly been building up their legitimacy, and the trio are now stepping up to their first challenge together. Will Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta work as a team? Tonight might just be a glimpse into the future of the faction.

To close out the night, the World Championship will be on the line in a buzzworthy main event. Tonight's episode is one fans won't want to miss; keep reading as we dive into this week's AEW Rampage Preview.

Owen Hart Cup Tournament Women's Qualifier: Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade

The qualifying matches for the first Owen Hart Foundation Tournament continues, as Ruby Soho takes on Robyn Renegade.

Soho has been missing from AEW television in recent weeks. This bout will be her first appearance since February 2nd, when she lost to Nyla Rose. The Runaway aims to make a major comeback during AEW Rampage tonight.

Renegade is still fairly new to the AEW audience, as the star mostly competes on Dark. Could this be her chance to deliver a breakout performance? Either way, Soho will likely take the victory against the young star and teach her a thing or two.

Trios Action: The Gunn Club vs. Blackpool Combat Club

The Blackpool Combat Club has officially formed, and the team is out to take on their first adversaries as a trio.

The Gunn Club proved that they're more than just the sons of Billy Gunn, as the brothers came close to winning the gold when they challenged Jurassic Express for the tag titles. Currently, the three have never been defeated in trios matches, and BCC seeks to change that.

It's unlikely that the BCC will take a loss during their very first outing as a group. Austin and Colten Gunn are still learning, so a match against Moxley and Danielson will help them grow as wrestlers.

AEW Rampage Main Event: Hangman Page (C) vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship

Will Adam Cole finally be crowned champion at AEW Rampage?

Hangman Page defeated Adam Cole in their first championship match after a grueling battle between the two. While the feud could have ended after the bout, Cole had different plans.

The Panama City Playboy has continued to underhandedly attack Page, and he also stole his championship belt. Hangman seems to have had enough of the back-and-forth, so he'll hope to end the feud once and for all in a Texas Death Match.

Page was successful during his last Texas Death Match against Lance Archer, so the momentum is on his side. However, Cole is a proven champion, and he took Page to the limit in their first encounter.

The match could go either way, so fans will not want to miss out on tonight's AEW Rampage.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you looking forward to AEW Rampage? Yes No 0 votes so far