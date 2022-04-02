AEW Rampage Preview: The Young Bucks in action against top tag team, Owen Hart Cup Tournament continues, Keith Lee clashes with a powerful foe (01 April 2022)

Tonight's AEW Rampage was taped after Dynamite on Wednesday and emanates from the same arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Owen Hart Cup Tournament continues as the qualifiers for the women's division are set for Rampage. The Young Bucks are back in action as they face one of the top teams on the roster. Could the Bucks finally have met their match with these two young stars?

Keith Lee steps up to his onscreen foes as he takes on his most powerful opponent yet. Will The Limitless One come out on top at the end of the three count? Keep reading as we dive straight into this week's AEW Rampage Preview.

Fuego Del Sol teams up with Dark Order's Evil Uno and Stu Grayson to yet again face The House of Black

Fuego is set out to prove to himself and AEW that he can defeat the House of Black.

AEW's masked underdog teams up with The Dark Order tonight on AEW Rampage. Del Sol suffered a brutal attack from The House of Black during last week's Rampage, but the luchador has far more heart and spirit than anything else and seems more determined than ever.

The trio of Grayson, Uno, and Fuego are still untested together and it's unclear whether or not they'll work as a team. In comparison, The House of Black has proven that under the leadership of Malakai Black, they are a dominant force in the promotion.

Black and co. will likely win tonight. But even if they don't, "The House always wins."

Scorpio Sky and Kris Statlander will make appearances on AEW Rampage

Reigning TNT Champion Scorpio Sky has stated that the open challenge for his title will no longer be in place. The champion has taken a different approach to the title, aiming to make it more prestigious. Will Sky announce his next challenger or is he simply here to poke fun at his would-be opponents?

Kris Statlander has had a change in attire and attitude. The former alien will likely make a statement that will solidify what seems to be a character overhaul. Statlander, Red Velvet, and Leyla Hirsch have also been embroiled in a feud for months and the star will likely address this tonight.

Owen Hart Foundatation Cup Tournament: Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

The second qualifier match of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament.

AEW Rampage will feature the next qualifying match for the promotion's latest tournament. The tournament marks the first time a major wrestling company has actively paid homage to the legacy of the late Owen Hart.

Jamie Hayter and Skye Blue have never faced each other before, so the outcome to this prestigious bout isn't easy to predict. Hayter is far more experienced and will likely come out on top. However, Blue picking up the win will definitely put her one step closer to being signed by AEW.

The Young Bucks face off against Top Flight

The two sets of brothers will step into the ring at AEW Rampage. Top Flight has finally been reunited after nearly a year as older brother Darius Martin was rehabbing a torn ACL.

The teams came face-to-face during the Casino Tag Team Battle Royal last month, where Darius came shockingly close to eliminating the brothers. Weeks later and the brothers are back at it again.

The Bucks will likely defeat Top Flight at AEW Rampage in order to set up a bout between themselves and FTR. FTR vs The Young Bucks will likely determine who the next number one contending tag team will be.

AEW Rampage Main Event: Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Hobbs and Lee bring down the house in the main event of AEW Rampage.

Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks have been looking to teach Keith Lee a lesson over the past few weeks. The Limitless One, however, has stood steadfast in resisting the attempts of Team Taz to ruin him.

Both men stand to lose a lot in this match. Powerhouse Hobbs has been building himself up both physically and within AEW. Keith Lee remains one of the biggest fan-favorite stars on the roster and is currently undefeated in singles competition.

The match could go either way, as both men are two of the strongest in the promotion. Regardless of the eventual outcome, the two powerhouse wrestlers will push each other to their limits.

