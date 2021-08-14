AEW Rampage Results: Huge title change, Big return after two years, Fuego del Sol is All Elite

The debut episode of AEW Rampage delivered in almost every aspect. We had three title matches on the show as well as the AEW return of Jamie Hayter. Read on for full AEW Rampage results.

Kenny Omega (C) vs Christian Cage for the IMPACT World Championship kicked off AEW Rampage

The first-ever match on AEW Rampage saw Kenny Omega defending the IMPACT World Championship against wrestling legend Christian Cage. Omega went for the One Winged Angel early on but Christian almost countered it with the Killswitch. We saw Christian hitting Omega with a running dropkick, forcing the Belt Collector out to ringside.

Christian rolled Omega back into the ring and headed for the top rope. Don Callis distracted Christian from ringside at this point, giving Omega the opening to push Cage off onto the floor. Back in the ring, Omega took control of the match. A quick pin attempt by the champ was followed up with him choking Christian against the bottom rope.

Christian fought back with right hands after the commercial break, following it up with a snap suplex. Omega raked the eyes almost immediately before placing the challenger on the top rope. Christian hit back with a sunset flip bomb, following it up with a series of rights and lefts in the corner.

Christian hit a spinning shoulder strike from the rope but couldn't get the Killswitch. Omega hit back with his patented Moonsault for a two-count. Christian replied with the reverse DDT for a two-count of his own.

Christian Cage looked to follow it up with a Spear but Omega caught him with a knee strike and hit a powerbomb. He followed up with a V-Trigger for a near fall. Omega went for the One Winged Angel once again but couldn't hit it. The Champion missed a V-Trigger and Christian hit the Spear for a nearfall of his own.

