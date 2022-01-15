AEW Rampage Results: Former IMPACT Wrestling star appears, Huge Title match

This week's episode of AEW Rampage was headlined by a Tag Team Title match with Jurassic Express defending their Championships against John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order.

We also had Adam Cole in action against Trent as the feud between The Super Elite and Best Friends continued. In the female roster, we had a six-woman tag team match pitting Red Velvet, Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch against Penelope Ford, The Bunny and Nyla Rose. Did Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch manage to work together?

Read on for the full AEW Rampage results:

Adam Cole vs Trent kicked off AEW Rampage

Adam Cole went for a Pump kick to start the match but Trent avoided it and got in a few right hands. Trent forced Cole to get out to ringside where ReDragon, The Young Bucks, Britt Baker and Brandon Cutler were present. When Trent got on the apron, Cole pulled his feet out from under him to take back control of the match.

Back in the ring, Cole was on top with a headlock locked in. Trent fought back with desperate right hands, followed by chops and then a deadlift German Suplex. Both men were perched precariously on the turnbuckle with Trent hitting a superplex.

Adam Cole hit back with a kneelift but only got a two-count. Cole then hit a Panama Sunrise but Trent still managed to kick out. Cole went for a second but Trent countered.

Adam hit back with a Superkick before getting ready for another Panama Sunrise. Trent blocked it and hit the Strong Zero but Cole got his foot on the rope.

Things broke down between both factions at this point. With the referee distracted, Adam Cole hit Trent with a low blow followed by The Boom to pick up the win.

Result: Adam Cole def. Trent

Grade: B

