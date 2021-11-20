AEW Rampage Results: Sting attacked; Top heel lays out challenge for CM Punk

Welcome to the results for AEW Rampage. This week's episode was a taped one, but we had a loaded card.

Rampage was AEW's first Friday night show after a stacked Full Gear pay-per-view that saw Hangman Adam Page emerge victorious over Kenny Omega.

Darby Allin was in action as his long-time mentor and friend Sting was attacked. Adam Cole and Bobby Fish reunited while a major heel laid a challenge out to CM Punk. Without any delay, let's jump into the results for AEW Rampage.

Billy Gunn vs Darby Allin on AEW Rampage

The opening contest of AEW Rampage saw one of the Four Pillars of AEW square off against a WWE Hall of Famer in the form of Billy Gunn.

Gunn immediately floored Darby Allin owing to his size advantage. Allin slapped him and hit a dropkick but Gunn fired back with a huge back body drop as Darby rolled to the outside.

The former DX member tossed Allin around at ringside as Billy Gunn and Sting came face-to-face.

Gunn continued to assault the former TNT champion and sidestepped a suicide dive attempt from Darby Allin as we headed into a commercial break.

The action headed back inside the ring with Gunn in charge of the match as he had Darby Allin on the top rope. The former AEW TNT Champion bit Billy and hit a Coffin Drop on the rest of the Gunn Club. But this allowed Billy to regain control as he tossed Allin and went for the Stinger Splash.

Darby moved out of the way and hit a Stunner and a Code Red followed by a Coffin Drop. Billy Gunn kicked out at one and Darby Allin hit a second Coffin Drop for the win.

Austin and Colten Gunn attacked Allin after the match but Sting took them down. However, Billy Gunn ambushed Sting as the Gunn Club stood on top to end the segment.

Result: Darby Allin def. Billy Gunn

Grade: C+

Tony Schiavone interviewed QT Marshall who hyped up the upcoming AEW Dynamite episode in Chicago, Illinois. After insulting CM Punk, he challenged the Second City Saint to a match at Dynamite on Wednesday.

Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page appeared backstage, downplaying the Inner Circle's victory at AEW Full Gear. The Men of the Year mentioned that they hadn't seen the last of the American Top Team.

