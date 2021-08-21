AEW Rampage Results: CM Punk debuts; Sting and Allin save former Champion from attack

Welcome to Sportskeeda's AEW Rampage results. Let's start by addressing what we're here for...yes, CM Punk is All Elite, and he already has his first opponent set.

We also had Jade Cargill in action tonight against former IMPACT star Kiera Hogan. The first tag team title eliminator semi-final saw Jurassic Express face off against Private Party. Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was also in action against up-and-comer Daniel Garcia in the main event.

Read on for full AEW Rampage Results and happy Punkmas!

CM Punk debuts in AEW

Tune in to @tntdrama NOW! @CMPunk is in the ring with a live microphone when we come back from commercial on #AEWRampage #theFirstDance! pic.twitter.com/BIlTcAoyK2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2021

AEW Rampage kicked off with CM Punk making his debut. The rumors were true, and Punk is All Elite! The former WWE star looked emotional as he walked down the ramp, and the fans were at the top of their voice.

It's been a long time since @CMPunk has been in a ring, and he feels it!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage #theFirstDance LIVE! pic.twitter.com/L6GgQb96AC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2021

CM Punk had the mic in his hand and said that he had not planned for what he was going to say because he didn't know how he would feel until he was in front of his beloved fans.

Punk added that he had heard the "CM Punk" chants for the last seven years. He added that he was back now, and although he couldn't say everything he wanted at the moment, he was had all the time in the world going forward.

Getting a little hot in here for @CMPunk and and a SOLD OUT crowd at the @UnitedCenter!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage #theFirstDance LIVE! pic.twitter.com/lmSWHJidPE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2021

CM Punk stated that he couldn't stay in the place he was before this. He added that it was in 2005 when he actually left pro wrestling. And now, in August 2021, he was back. Punk pointed out he was back for both the fans as well as for himself.

Fans were crying in the area as Punk cut his promo. It was incredible to see Punk back inside the squared circle.

CM Punk also called out Darby Allin, who was hanging with Sting in the rafters. Punk said that Darby was someone who had impressed him, calling him tough. Punk said he wanted to face Darby Allin first, adding that he knew Darby loved danger, and there was nothing more dangerous than wrestling CM Punk in Chicago.

CM Punk will face Darby Allin at All Out. One last thing, Punk told fans that everyone in attendance would get free ice cream on the way out.

Welcome to the new Summer of Punk in AEW.

Edited by Alan John