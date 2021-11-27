AEW Rampage Results: Former WWE star attacks Sammy Guevara backstage, Major upset as champion loses

We got a very good Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage with three stellar matches on the card, including AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker in action.

The main event saw the much-anticipated clash between Daniel Garcia and Eddie Kingston with 2.0 at ringside. Also, on the show, a former WWE star sent out a challenge to Sammy Guevara before attacking him backstage.

Read on for full AEW Rampage results.

Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta on AEW Rampage

Orange Cassidy tagged in, and we saw some great double teamwork from Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta. Cole ate a bodyslam before taking back control and tagging Bobby Fish back in. Fish rained down strikes on Wheeler Yuta in the corner before Cole returned.

Adam Cole hit Wheeler Yuta with a Ushi Goroshi before the heels traded tags again, continuing to work on Yuta. Wheeler struck back, and both men went down.

Fish was the first man up and got the tag. Cole charged at Yuta but was thrown out of the ring.

He went to make the tag, but Cole pulled Orange Cassidy out of the ring. Yuta finally made the tag and Orange Cassidy came in with lazy kicks to Adam Cole and Bobby Fish. Cassidy followed it up with a double dropkick and then a DDT on Fish.

Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta then hit a double dive out of the ring, taking Cole and Fish. Yuta then hit a top rope splash on Cole for a nearfall. Yuta followed it up with a German Suplex to Fish, transitioning into a cover for another nearfall.

Bobby Fish had Orange Cassidy in a kneebar but Yuta broke it up. Cassidy then hit Cole with a Beach Break. Cassidy was setting up for the Orange Punch, but Cole pulled him out of the ring and tossed him into the steel stairs.

Meanwhile, Bobby Fish hit Wheeler Yuta with a Falcon Arrow from the top rope to win.

Result: Adam Cole and Bobby Fish def. Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta

Grade: B

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John