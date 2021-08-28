AEW Rampage Results: Popular luchador unmasked, Referees break up massive brawl, New No.1 Contenders crowned

AEW Rampage is quickly becoming one of the most enjoyable hours of pro wrestling around. Even though this week's Rampage was taped, it was still a great show.

The episode kicked off with the AEW Tag Team Eliminator tournament final between the Lucha Brothers and Jurassic Express to see who will face The Young Bucks at All Out.

TNT Champion Miro also sent a violent message to Eddie Kingston by destroying Fuego Del Sol and tearing off his mask.

The Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express (AEW Tag Team Eliminator tournament final) on Rampage

Jungle Boy and Fenix started things off. A back and forth between the duo ensued before Luchasaurus and Penta tagged in. The crowd were high on this matchup.

Penta took his glove off and threw it to Alex Abrahantes at ringside before trying to get into Luchasaurus' face. The giant caught his hand and shoved him away. Fenix then caught him with a flying boot.

Jungle Boy tried to toss Fenix out of the ring, but he held onto the top and middle rope and spun his way into the ring, hitting his opponent with a superkick.

We saw a series of superkicks as Luchasaurus caught Fenix first with one, then Penta delivered a kick to the giant, and finally Jungle Boy ended the sequence by taking out the luchador.

Back from the break, we saw both Jungle Boy and Fenix hitting stereo suicide dives on opposite sides of the ring. Luchasaurus and Penta tagged in. The giant delivered a double clothesline to both his opponents and followed it up with his patented Tail Whip spinning kick . He planted Fenix on Pentagon.

Fenix wasn't down for long, and he hit Luchasurus with a spinning kick in the corner, followed by a huge Frog Splash for a nearfall. Luchasaurus hit back with a headbutt before tagging out on AEW Rampage.

