AEW Rampage Results: Former WWE star challenges for title, Popular wrestler unmasked, Former NXT Champion viciously attacks PAC

This week's AEW Rampage kicked off with a Title Match between TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and Tony Nese. We also had Jade Cargill in action against Thunder Rosa's student Janai Kai.

The main event of AEW Rampage saw FTR taking on Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC.

Read on for full the results:

Sammy Guevara vs Tony Nese (for the TNT Championship) on AEW Rampage

Sammy Guevara hadn't forgotten about the attack from Tony Nese last week and charged at the former WWE Superstar as soon as the bell rang.

Nese came back at Guevara but Sammy dodged it with a backflip and took him down with a single-legged dropkick.

Sammy sent Tony Nese crashing out of the ring and took him out with a dive. Nese took back control by sending the Champion back-first into the side of the ring. Back in the ring, Tony Nese had a single leg Boston Crab locked in. Guevara broke free with a boot to the head and followed it up with a Springboard Cutter for a nearfall.

Sammy went to follow up with the GTH for the finish but Nese countered and locked in a single-legged crab once again on AEW Rampage.

The Champion broke free and hit Nese with a Spanish Fly. Sammy sent Nese crashing out of the ring and followed it up with a perfect Asai Moonsault.

Guevara rolled Nese into the ring. The former WWE star hit a running dive over the top rope, wiping out Guevara. Nese then rolled Guevara back into the ring and hit a 450 Splash for a nearfall.

Tony Nese followed it up with a deadlift Buckle Bomb. Sammy Guevara replied with a Pump Kick followed by the GTH for the win. What a way to start of this week's AEW Rampage.

Result: Sammy Guevara def. Tony Nese

Grade: A

