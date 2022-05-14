×
Create
Notifications

AEW Rampage Results: WWE legend announces new stable; major betrayal, House of Black confronts top stable (13th May 2022)

Rampage&#039;s latest episode featured many interesting storyline developments.
Rampage's latest episode featured many interesting storyline developments.
Arpit Shrivastava
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 14, 2022 04:43 AM IST
Listicle

This week's AEW Rampage featured TNT Champion Scorpio Sky defending his title against Frankie Kazarian. Apart from that, Riho and Ruby Soho collided in the first-round match of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

In addition, a new opponent for Red Velvet was also announced for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The Butcher and The Blade and Marq Quen vs. Death Triangle on AEW Rampage

The Blade and Penta Oscuro started things on AEW Rampage, with the latter quickly taking the advantage in the match and tagging in PAC. Moments later, The Butcher attacked the former NXT Champion on the outside, thanks to the referee being distracted.

Back in the ring, PAC hit a dropkick from the top rope.

.@ReyFenixMx takes out @bladeofbuffalo as @KORCombat takes note! Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! https://t.co/S0tYaySQcy

Rey Fenix and Marq Quen next exchanged some fun, high-flying offenses. The Butcher yet again interfered, attacking Fenix from behind, allowing Quen to take out the luchador. Back from the commercial break, the heel trio continued to isolate Rey Fenix. Quen took out PAC and Penta on the outside with a Splash.

Fenix finally found an opening in the match by hitting the Hurricanrana on The Blade, finally allowing him to stage in Penta. He took out both The Butcher and Quen single-handedly and then tagged in PAC. The British wrestler hit a German Suplex on Marq Quen, after which Penta and Fenix hit the Fear Factor, followed by PAC hitting the Black Arrow to secure the win.

And the #DeathTriangle are BACK with an impressive victory! What a return to form by @BASTARDPAC, @PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx! Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! https://t.co/8lb0tIttEU

Death Triangle defeated The Butcher, The Blade, and Marq Quen on AEW Rampage

Grade: B+

Post-match, House of Black appeared inside the ring and confronted Death Triangle, only to disappear just moments later.

Shawn Spears vs. Bear Boulder on AEW Rampage

Boulder showed off his brute power by hitting a Powerslam on Spears in the match's opening moments. Spears soon hit a thumb in Boulder's eyes, allowing him the C4 for the quick win.

Sending a direct message to @RealWardlow, @ShawnSpears flattens @bear_boulder with the C4! Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! https://t.co/7AzPQEF8xe

Shawn Spears defeated Bear Boulder on AEW Rampage

Grade: C

Backstage, Tony Nese and Mark Sterling hyped their Double or Nothing 2022 clash against Hook and Danhausen, with Nese saying he was capable of defeating both the Team Taz member and his ally by himself.

Riho vs. Ruby Soho on AEW Rampage

Both performers shook hands before their Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match on AEW Rampage. Soho hit a shoulder tackle on Riho, followed by a boot to the mid-section to gain some early advantage in the match. The former AEW Women's Champion retaliated by hitting a stomp on her opponent.

.@riho_gtmv torquing the knee of @realrubysoho in this #OwenHart Foundation Women's Tournament Quarterfinal match! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama right now! https://t.co/4sDqV1DeOk

Next, Ruby Soho took the top rope to hit a stomp of her own, but Riho moved aside just in time. The Japanese star soon locked in her submission maneuver on the former WWE star, but the latter managed to reach the ropes.

Back from the commercial break, both performers were now on the top rope, from where Riho hit a Diving Crossbody on Soho, but the latter countered it into a pinfall attempt.

Riho next hit the Crucifix Bomb on Ruby Soho for a two count. Moments later, Soho hit the Backdrop Driver on her opponent, followed by the Blade Runner to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

And @realrubysoho advances in the #OwenHart Foundation Women's Tournament with a Blade Runner! What a match! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama right now! https://t.co/XNmm8KdDxZ

Ruby Soho defeated Riho on AEW Rampage

Grade: B+

.@RealBillyGunn requested documentation for this meeting between #GunnClub (@theaustingunn/@coltengunn) & #TheAcclaimed (@PlatinumMax/@Bowens_Official) - Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/y8baYZvDhf

Backstage, Billy Gunn talked to his sons, Austin and Colten, and The Acclaimed, saying the four could make for a great faction. The WWE legend added that he got them booked in a match on AEW Dark: Elevation.

TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill and The Baddies @hoganknowsbest3 and @Thee_Red_Velvet chat to @tonyschiavone24 to find out who Red Velvet will be facing in the next round of the #OwenHart Foundation Women's Tournament next week on #AEWRampage! Tune in to @tntdrama right now! https://t.co/wblXMFSIR2

Tony Schiavone interviewed TBS Champion Jade Cargill and The Baddie Section inside the ring. The veteran broadcaster revealed that Hikaru Shida recently injured herself and won't be competing against Red Velvet in the first-round match of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Schiavone then disclosed that Tony Khan had a replacement for Shida, with Kris Statlander coming to stare down The Baddie Section.

Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian for the TNT Championship on AEW Rampage

Sky and Kazarian shook hands as a mark of respect before their TNT Championship match on AEW Rampage. Both performers went back and forth, trading some quick-fire reversals. Frankie Kazarian hit the Fisherman's Suplex for a two count. Moments later, Scorpio Sky finally found an opening in the match when he took out his opponent with a Top Rope Suicida on the outside.

The TNT Champ @ScorpioSky goes flying and wipes out @FrankieKazarian! Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! https://t.co/KJlTJgOcFV

Back from the commercial break, Kazarian hit a Lariat on Sky, followed by a picture-perfect leg drop for a two count. Next, Frankie Kazarian hit a Cutter on the TNT Champion for another close count. Kazarian then locked in the Chicken Wing. Dan Lambert soon made his way out, distracting the referee.

This allowed Ethan Page to attack Frankie Kazarian with the title. Sky capitalized on this unknowingly by hitting a TKO on Frankie Kazarian to retain his TNT Title.

Scorpio Sky defeated Frankie Kazarian

Grade: A-

#DanLambert's plans moving along swimmingly, as #MenOfTheYear @OfficialEGO and @ScorpioSky show off their true colors here at #AEWRampage! What a night of action on @tntdrama! https://t.co/BoNhSKXsg7

Post-match, Kazarian refused to shake hands with Scorpio Sky, leading to the latter and Ethan Page coming face-to-face off. However, it was soon revealed to be a plan, as Sky knocked out Kazarian with his TNT Title. Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti soon entered the ring, with the heel trio escaping just in time.

AEW Rampage boasted of more than one memorable match on this week's show, with the opening six-man clash, Riho vs. Soho's singles match, and the main event for the TNT Title, all impressing the Long Island crowd.

Also Read Article Continues below

Episode Rating: B +

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी