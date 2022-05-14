AEW Rampage Results: WWE legend announces new stable; major betrayal, House of Black confronts top stable (13th May 2022)

This week's AEW Rampage featured TNT Champion Scorpio Sky defending his title against Frankie Kazarian. Apart from that, Riho and Ruby Soho collided in the first-round match of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

In addition, a new opponent for Red Velvet was also announced for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The Butcher and The Blade and Marq Quen vs. Death Triangle on AEW Rampage

The Blade and Penta Oscuro started things on AEW Rampage, with the latter quickly taking the advantage in the match and tagging in PAC. Moments later, The Butcher attacked the former NXT Champion on the outside, thanks to the referee being distracted.

Back in the ring, PAC hit a dropkick from the top rope.

Rey Fenix and Marq Quen next exchanged some fun, high-flying offenses. The Butcher yet again interfered, attacking Fenix from behind, allowing Quen to take out the luchador. Back from the commercial break, the heel trio continued to isolate Rey Fenix. Quen took out PAC and Penta on the outside with a Splash.

Fenix finally found an opening in the match by hitting the Hurricanrana on The Blade, finally allowing him to stage in Penta. He took out both The Butcher and Quen single-handedly and then tagged in PAC. The British wrestler hit a German Suplex on Marq Quen, after which Penta and Fenix hit the Fear Factor, followed by PAC hitting the Black Arrow to secure the win.

Death Triangle defeated The Butcher, The Blade, and Marq Quen on AEW Rampage

Grade: B+

Post-match, House of Black appeared inside the ring and confronted Death Triangle, only to disappear just moments later.

Shawn Spears vs. Bear Boulder on AEW Rampage

Boulder showed off his brute power by hitting a Powerslam on Spears in the match's opening moments. Spears soon hit a thumb in Boulder's eyes, allowing him the C4 for the quick win.

Shawn Spears defeated Bear Boulder on AEW Rampage

Grade: C

Backstage, Tony Nese and Mark Sterling hyped their Double or Nothing 2022 clash against Hook and Danhausen, with Nese saying he was capable of defeating both the Team Taz member and his ally by himself.

Riho vs. Ruby Soho on AEW Rampage

Both performers shook hands before their Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match on AEW Rampage. Soho hit a shoulder tackle on Riho, followed by a boot to the mid-section to gain some early advantage in the match. The former AEW Women's Champion retaliated by hitting a stomp on her opponent.

Next, Ruby Soho took the top rope to hit a stomp of her own, but Riho moved aside just in time. The Japanese star soon locked in her submission maneuver on the former WWE star, but the latter managed to reach the ropes.

Back from the commercial break, both performers were now on the top rope, from where Riho hit a Diving Crossbody on Soho, but the latter countered it into a pinfall attempt.

Riho next hit the Crucifix Bomb on Ruby Soho for a two count. Moments later, Soho hit the Backdrop Driver on her opponent, followed by the Blade Runner to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Ruby Soho defeated Riho on AEW Rampage

Grade: B+

Backstage, Billy Gunn talked to his sons, Austin and Colten, and The Acclaimed, saying the four could make for a great faction. The WWE legend added that he got them booked in a match on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Tony Schiavone interviewed TBS Champion Jade Cargill and The Baddie Section inside the ring. The veteran broadcaster revealed that Hikaru Shida recently injured herself and won't be competing against Red Velvet in the first-round match of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Schiavone then disclosed that Tony Khan had a replacement for Shida, with Kris Statlander coming to stare down The Baddie Section.

Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian for the TNT Championship on AEW Rampage

Sky and Kazarian shook hands as a mark of respect before their TNT Championship match on AEW Rampage. Both performers went back and forth, trading some quick-fire reversals. Frankie Kazarian hit the Fisherman's Suplex for a two count. Moments later, Scorpio Sky finally found an opening in the match when he took out his opponent with a Top Rope Suicida on the outside.

Back from the commercial break, Kazarian hit a Lariat on Sky, followed by a picture-perfect leg drop for a two count. Next, Frankie Kazarian hit a Cutter on the TNT Champion for another close count. Kazarian then locked in the Chicken Wing. Dan Lambert soon made his way out, distracting the referee.

This allowed Ethan Page to attack Frankie Kazarian with the title. Sky capitalized on this unknowingly by hitting a TKO on Frankie Kazarian to retain his TNT Title.

Scorpio Sky defeated Frankie Kazarian

Grade: A-

Post-match, Kazarian refused to shake hands with Scorpio Sky, leading to the latter and Ethan Page coming face-to-face off. However, it was soon revealed to be a plan, as Sky knocked out Kazarian with his TNT Title. Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti soon entered the ring, with the heel trio escaping just in time.

AEW Rampage boasted of more than one memorable match on this week's show, with the opening six-man clash, Riho vs. Soho's singles match, and the main event for the TNT Title, all impressing the Long Island crowd.

Episode Rating: B +

