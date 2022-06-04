AEW Rampage Results: CM Punk injured, New interm champion to be crowned, big debut

The big story heading into AEW Rampage this week was CM Punk's announcement. Also, on the show, we had a TNT title defense, The Young Bucks taking on The Lucha Bros., as well as former WWE star Athena's in-ring AEW debut.

The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros. on AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage kicked off with an incredible tag-team match between The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros. The bout went back and forth throughout but really picked up after the commercial break.

Back form commercial, Fenix leaped off the middle rope only for Matt Jackson to catch him in mid-air. Matt hit a triple suplex before catching Penta too and hitting a double suplex.

Story continues below ad

Fenix hit back with a dive to Nick Jackson at ringside, followed by a Frog Splash to Matt Jackson, who was in the ring. Matt kicked out at the last second. He was perched precariously on the top rope with Fenix on Penta's shoulder.

Nick Jackson saw the danger and hit Fenix with a springboard dropkick. Fenix got another nearfall before going for a Black Fire Driver. Matt Jackson reversed it, and the Bucks hit double superkicks on both Penta and Fenix.

The Bucks missed the BTE Trigger on Fenix but hit a Meltzer Driver instead. Penta broke it up. Matt Jackson then ripped Penta's mask off his face to neutralize him. The Bucks then hit the BTE Trigger for the win.

Story continues below ad

Result: The Young Bucks def. The Lucha Bros.

Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks vs. Local competitors on AEW Rampage

Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs ran down to the ring and didn't wait for the bell. The match barely lasted a couple of minutes. Starks tagged in Hobbs early, and he hit a Powerslam to pick up the win.

Result: Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks win

Story continues below ad

Kiera Hogan vs. Athena on AEW Rampage

Athena hit a dive out to ringside early in the match, wiping out Kiera Hogan at ringside. Red Velvet blindsided Athena after she rolled Hogan back inside the ring. Hogan used the opening well, hitting Athena with a legdrop after she was back in the ring.

Kiera Hogan continued to dominate during the ad break, getting a couple of near-falls before locking in a headlock. Athena made it back to her feet but was taken back down right away.

Story continues below ad

Athena was back on her feet again after the break. Hogan charged, looking for a clothesline. Athena dodged it and hit a running shotgun dropkick. She then headed for the top rope, looking for The Eclipse, but Red Velvet got on the ropes and distracted her long enough for Hogan to take her down.

Athena headed to the top rope again, and this time. she connected with The Eclipse, and that was enough to put Kiera Hogan away. An impressive debut from the former WWE star.

Result: Athena def. Kiera Hogan

CM Punk makes his big announcement

Story continues below ad

CM Punk was out next. A visibly emotional Punk made his way down to the ring. Punk announced that he needed surgery.

Punk said that although he doesn't believe in himself right now, Tony Khan told him before he came out that he believes in The Straight Edge Superstar. The latter promised to come back stronger and still the best in the world.

Chris Jericho later said on commentary that Punk is relinquishing the AEW World Championship, but that's not the case, as was confirmed later. We will get an interim AEW World Champion until Punk returns.

Story continues below ad

Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Dante Martin (AEW TNT Championship match)

Dante Martin showed no fear as he went toe-to-toe with the TNT Champion. Scorpio Sky got in offense early, but Martin leaped off the top rope and dove out to ringside, wiping out Sky.

Dante Martin then rolled Scorpio Sky back in the ring and hit a missile dropkick. More back and forth, but in the end, it was Sky who won. He capitalized on a mistake from Dante Martin and hit him with the TKO to retain the title.

Result: Scorpio Sky def. Dante Martin

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far