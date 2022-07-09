AEW Rampage Results: Danhausen curses former WWE Superstar, Current world champion turns heel and joins up-and-coming faction

We got another action-packed hour of pro wrestling on AEW Rampage, which featured Orange Cassidy facing former WWE star Tony Nese in the main event. Also, on the card, we had Japanese sensation, Konosuke Takeshita, taking on Eddie Kingston and a lot more.

Read on for full AEW Rampage results.

Eddie Kingston vs. Konosuke Takeshita kicked off AEW Rampage

Eddie Kingston and Konesuke Takeshita kicked off AEW Rampage with a fantastic singles match. As the match started, both men were in a collar and elbow tie-up before they exchanged strikes and headlock.

Kingston got the better of their test of strength. He followed it up with a Gutwrench Suplex. Takeshita and Kingston traded chops after this, with Eddie hitting the machinegun chops in the corner. Takeshita hit back with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Kingston and Takeshita traded strikes on the apron.

Kingston attempted an Exploder Suplex, but Takeshita blocked it and hit a German Suplex on the apron.

Eddie Kingston hit Takeshita with a spinning back fist, but he immediately hit back with a knee strike. Kingston immediately hit another spinning back fist, and this time Takeshita stayed down, and that was enough for Eddie to pick up the win.

Result: Eddie Kingston def. Konosuke Takeshita

MATCH RATING: A-

Gates of Agony vs. Lee Moriarty and Jonathan Gresham on AEW Rampage

Gates of Agony attacked Lee Moriarty before the bell officially rang. Kaun and Toa isolated Moriarty in their corner and worked him over.

Back from the commercial, Lee Moriarty finally hit back, sending both members of Gates of Agony crashing out to ringside. He went to make the tag, but Gresham walked away and shook hands with Tully Blanchard at ringside. Kaun and Toa finished Lee Moriarty off for the win.

Result: Gates of Agony def. Lee Moriarty and Jonathan Gresham

MATCH RATING: B

Eddie Kingston sends a chilling warning to Chris Jericho on AEW Rampage

Eddie Kingston was backstage and promised retribution for what the JAS did to his close friend Ruby Soho. Kingston promised to make Chris Jericho bleed in their next match and said that he wanted barbed wire everywhere.

Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez vs. Kayla Sparks and Christina Marie on AEW Rampage

Serena Deeb started for her team and was all over Christina Marie immediately. Deeb with an uppercut followed by a running elbow in the corner. She then sent Marie throat-first into the bottom rope.

Deeb tagged Martinez in, and they cleared the ring. Deeb then locked in the Serenity Lock on Marie and forced her to submit.

Result: Sereba Deeb and Mercedes Martinez def. Kayla Sparks and Christina Marie

MATCH RATING: B-

Serena Deeb wasn't happy with Mercedes Martinez forcing her to break her hold. She took down her own partner with a clothesline and locked her in the Serenity Lock.

Jonathan Gresham explains why he joined Tully Blanchard Enterprises on AEW Rampage

Jonathan Gresham was backstage with Tony Schiavone and Tully Blanchard. Gresham said that he had been sitting at home since signing his contract in March until Tully contacted him and laid out his plan.

Gresham was not a part of Tully Blanchard Enterprises. Schiavone then informed us that Gresham will be defending his title against Lee Moriarty next week on AEW Rampage.

Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese on AEW Rampage

Orange Cassidy with a strong start to the match, taking Nese down with a dropkick, hands still in his pockets. Nese hit back with an elbow strikes, but Cassidy attempted a rollup, and a backslide for a nearfall.

Orange Cassidy charged in the corner, but Nese sidestepped him and hit an uppercut, quickly followed by a Gut Buster. Mark Sterling laid into Orange Cassidy at ringside while Nese had the referee distracted.

Back from commercial, Orange Cassidy headed to the top rope. Mark Sterling got on the apron for the distraction, but Danhausen pulled him off the apron. Nese then took out Danhausen and got back in the ring.

Orange Cassidy hit Nese with a crossbody and followed it with the Stundog Millionaire. Tony Nese hit back with a modified Driver, but it wasn't enough to put Cassidy away. Danhausen then took out Mark Sterling and cursed Tony Nese. Orange Cassidy immediately hit Nese with the Orange Punch for the win.

Result: Orange Cassidy def. Tony Nese

MATCH RATING: B

