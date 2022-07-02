AEW Rampage Results: First Royal Rampage Battle Royal, Former WWE star features in main event

This week's AEW Rampage featured the first-ever Royal Rampage Battle Royal, with the winner getting a shot at Jon Moxley's interim AEW World Championship.

Also on the show, we had The Young Bucks taking on two of New Japan's finest, as well as Toni Storm taking on Nyla Rose.

Let's head straight to the results:

AEW Royal Rampage Battle Royal

Hangman Page, Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Tony Nese start things off

Hangman Page and Powerhouse Hobbs went after each other in one ring while Tony Nese and Darby Allin were in the other.

Ricky Starks came out next

Ricky Starks was out next and joined Powerhouse Hobbs and Hangman Page in their ring. Nese charged at Darby Allin, who sent Nese over the top rope and crashing into Mark Sterling, eliminating Nese. Darby Allin then hit Nese with a dive through the ropes out to ringside.

The Butcher came out next

The Butcher came out and smashed Darby Allin into the guardrail.

John Silver came out next

John Silver joined Hangman Page in the first ring. They took out Powerhouse Hobbs before jokingly attempting to eliminate each other.

Max Caster came out next

Caster entered the second ring and joined The Butcher as both heels went after Darby Allin.

Rush came out next

Rush made his in-ring debut as part of this match. He came out and cleared house in the first ring.

The Blade came out next

The Blade joined The Butcher, Max Caster, and Darby Allin in the second ring. The Butcher and The Blade went right after Allin. Rush came close to eliminating Ricky Starks in the first ring.

Penta came out next

Penta was out next. Rush ran out of the ring and charged at Penta. Penta caught Rush with a boot and rolled him back into the ring. Penta headed to the top rope but was caught with a dropkick on the way down/ Ricky Starks eliminated John Silver.

Swerve Strickland came out next

Swerve made a strong start as he entered the second ring.

Keith Lee was out next

He entered the first ring but got swarmed quickly. Before that, Lee and Swerve started each other down from opposite rings.

Matt Hardy was out next

Matt Hardy went after his former faction members, The Butcher and The Blade.

Dustin Rhodes came out next

Penta and Rush brawled on the apron as Dustin Rhodes went after Ricky Starks. Meanwhile, Penta and Rush ended up eliminating each other. Andrade tossed a chair at Penta's head at ringside.

Frankie Kazarian came in next

Kazarian came in and went after Swerve. More chaos in both rings, and they started filling up at this point.

Dante Martin came out next

Dante Martin entered the red ring but was taken down pretty quickly. Keith Lee was dominating the first ring at this point.

Konosuke Takeshita came out next

Takeshita came out next and hit a German suplex on Darby Allin. He followed it up with a double suplex to both Darby Allin and Swerve. Meanwhile, Frankie Kazarian got eliminated.

Brody King came out as the last man for the red ring

Brody King went right after Dustin Rhodes. Brody charged into Dustin Rhodes in the corner before taking him down with a right hand. King then went after Dante Martin.

Orange Cassidy came out as the last man for the blue ring

Brody King eliminated Dante Martin while Orange Cassidy came down to the ring. Takeshita and Orange Cassidy started each other down in the blue ring. Takeshita hit a very impressive brainbuster while Hobbs and Starks eliminated Dustin Rhodes.

The Bucher and The Blade went after Takeshita. He fought them off initially before being eliminated after missing a knee strike. Swerve eliminated Orange Cassidy as Keith Lee eliminated Powerhouse Hobbs.

Swerve was eliminated by The Butcher and The Blade. Hangman Page eliminated Ricky Starks before Brody King eliminated the former champion. In the other ring. Darby Allin quickly eliminated both The Butcher and The Blade.

Darby and Brody King were the last men remaining. King went right after Allin and put him in a sleeper hold on the apron before eliminating the former TNT Champion.

Result: Brody King wins on AEW Rampage

MATCH RATING: B-

The Young Bucks vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto on AEW Rampage

YOSHI-HASHI and Goto made a strong start to the match, dominating the opening stages and heading in to the commercial break. Following the break, Goto was still all over Matt Jackson until The Bucks took control with some fantastic tag team wrestling. They tried to isolate Goto, but he took out Matt Jackson. YOSHI-HASHI came into the ring, and the duo hit the Headhunter for a nearfall in Nick Jackson.

Goto followed it up with a lariat to Nick Jackson before he was taken down by Matt. YOSHI-HASHI then took Matt Jackson with a lariat, and all four men were off their feet at this point.

Nick Jackson was back up first and charged at Goto, who countered it into a Ushi Goroshi. YOSHI-HASHI with a chop to Matt Jackson followed by two superkicks. Goto and YOSHI-HASHI then hit Matt Jackson with a superkick-Ushi Goroshi combination.

Nick Jackson came in with a superkick before The Bucks hit YOSHI-HASHI with a BTE Trigger. They followed it up with a Meltzer Driver to YOSHI-HASHI for the win.

Result: The Young Bucks def. YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto on AEW Rampage

MATCH RATING: B

Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose (AEW Rampage main event)

Toni Storm and Nyla Rose went back and forth early in the match on AEW Rampage. Storm with a dropkick before Nyla hit back with a shoulder charge.

Rose then hit a suplex before Toni Storm hit back with a series of right hands. Marina Shafir, who was at ringside, pulled down the middle rope, causing Storm to tumble out of the ring. With the referee distracted by Nyla Rose, Shafir caught Storm with a superkick at ringside.

Nyla Rose dominated during the picture-in-picture ad break, locking in a modified STF on Toni Storm. Storm managed to crawl over to the bottom rope and break the hold as we came back from commercial on AEW Rampage.

Storm hit back with a running hip attack in the corner. Rose didn't stay down long and hit a running body block for a two-count. Nyla Rose went for the Beast Bomb, but Storm reversed it. Storm and Rose now traded strikes before Rose landed another superkick.

Rose then hung Storm on the top rope and headed to the top rope. Storm moved out of the way and hit Rose with a German suplex for a two-count. Storm then hit the pendulum DDT to pick up the win.

Result: Toni Storm def. Nyla Rose on AEW Rampage

MATCH RATING: B

Marina Shafir attacked Toni Storm after the match, but Thunder Rosa came out to make the save. Rosa and Storm drove the heels away on AEW Rampage.

