AEW Rampage Results: Former WWE star challenges Darby Allin, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley pushed to the limit (January 6, 2023)

Welcome to the results for the January 6, 2023 episode of AEW Rampage.

This week's episode featured four matches. The Blackpool Combat Club was in action in the opening match, while Darby Allin defended the TNT Championship in the main event against a former WWE star.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Top Flight on AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage got underway with The Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson taking on Top Flight. Dante started the match with Moxley. The former hit a slingshot senton as Bryan Danielson tagged in.

He hit a few chops and strikes to begin with, but chaos ensued as all four men got inside the ring. The fight spilled to the outside before the legal men got back into the ring.

Dante dodged a double chest kick from both his opponents and made a hot tag to Darius. He came in like a ball of fire, taking Danielson and Moxley on alone. He delivered a Spanish Fly to the American Dragon as Dante entered the ring.

Dante dropped the former AEW World Champion and delivered a huge frog splash. Moxley rolled over and hit Dante with Hammer and Anvil elbows. Moxley went for a Death Rider, but Dante dodged it.

Darius tagged in and ate a Busaiku Knee, but Dante broke up the pin attempt. Moxley attacked Dante at ringside as Danielson stomped on Darius’s face. He proceeded to make Darius submit withae Regal Stretch for the win.

Result: BCC def. Top Flight

Grade: B+

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. The Renegades

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter attacked the Renegades from behind as the AEW Women’s Champion made a fast start to the match. Robyn made a comeback, delivering a dropkick before Charlette tagged in.

Hayter fended them off, but the Renegades maintained control with quick tags. The women's champion overpowered them with a double suplex and tagged in Britt. She dropped Robyn with a sling blade for a two-count before tagging Hayter back in.

The champion pummelled her opponent in the corner as Robyn scrambled to tag in Charlette. The latter delivered a Spinebuster to Britt before hitting a fisherman’s suplex. The Doctor hit a double underhook neckbreaker before Hayter entered the ring, and Britt hit the Stomp for the win.

Result: Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter def. The Renegades

Grade: B

Preston Vance vs. Sonico on AEW Rampage

Sonico started off with chops, but Preston Vance was unaffected. He spiked his opponent with a Spinebuster and delivered a Discus Lariat for a quick win. The former Dark Order member then unmasked his opponent after the match and humiliated Sonico further by dragging him up the ramp.

Result: Preston Vance def. Sonico

Grade: D

Darby Allin vs. Mike Bennett for the TNT Championship

The match started with some chain wrestling as Darby Allin took down Mike Bennett with a headlock takeover. Mike backed Darby into a corner and kicked the champion’s knee.

Darby went outside to catch a breather, but Mike tossed him into the barricade. The former WWE star continued to punish Darby on the outside before the match headed back into the ring.

The 2-time AEW TNT Champion went for a Tope Suicida, but Mike moved out of the way, and Darby hit Matt Taven instead. Bennett continued to wear down Allin before the latter fought out of a vertical suplex with a Scorpion Death Drop. Mike went back to Darby’s knee and took control.

Both men traded forearm strikes before Mike delivered a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Darby delivered a shotgun dropkick to Mike on the outside and rolled him back inside the ring. Maria covered Mike to stop Darby from delivering the Coffin Drop.

This allowed Matt Taven to hit a cheap shot and Mike got the upper hand again. Darby fought him off the top rope and delivered an Avalanche Code Red, followed by a Coffin Drop for the win.

Result: Darby Allin def. Mike Bennett

Grade: B+

