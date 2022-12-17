AEW Rampage Results: Former WWE star turns babyface, Wardlow squashes debutant, former world champion attacks Jon Moxley

Welcome to the results for the December 2016, 2022 episode of AEW Rampage.

The show was taped on December 14, 2022, immediately after Dynamite. Jon Moxley was attacked by a former AEW World Champion, while Wardlow destroyed a debuting star.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara opened AEW Rampage

Jon Moxley started out strong, but Sammy Guevara worked his way back into the match. They traded chops before both men were perched on the top rope. Sammy delivered a double-footed stomp to Moxley on the apron as the show headed into commercial.

The Spanish God tore Moxley's earring off his ear, leading to the former AEW world champion's ear getting bloodied. Sammy continued to dominate before Moxley delivered a suicide dive to buy some time. He delivered a lariat in the corner and battered Sammy with hard rights.

Guevara fought back and hit a cutter off the top rope for a nearfall. Moxley countered with a GTH attempt, but the former TNT Champion locked in the Walls of Jericho. Once Moxley escaped, there was another slugfest as both men traded strikes.

Moxley earned a nearfall with a Curb Stomp as Sammy rolled out of the ring. The former Inner Circle member delivered a Swanton Bomb from the top rope on the outside, putting Moxley through the ringside table. Back inside the ring, Moxley got a nearfall with a Piledriver before choking Sammy out with the Bulldog Choke.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Sammy Guevara

Grade: B+

Hangman Adam Page attacks Jon Moxley

The Millennial Cowboy showed up after Jon Moxley's win over the Spanish God. A brawl ensued down the aisle, and security was forced to intervene. Hangman Page delivered a Buckshot Lariat to a guard as the former world champions were finally separated.

FTR made their way to the ring, battered from their war at Final Battle. They addressed their loss to the Briscoes, and Cash credited Dax for talking him into continuing wrestling after his arm injury. They promised to take out the Gunn Club in the future.

Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue on AEW Rampage

Skye Blue was on the back foot to start the match but hit a low kick to gain control as the match headed to commercial. Skye delivered a thrust kick for a two-count, and the former AEW women's champion turned things around with a Slingblade.

Rebel handed her the glove, but this allowed Blue to hit a running knee and enziguiri. Britt recovered and hit a stomp for the win. Hikaru Shida showed up with a cane after the match to confront her opponent on Wednesday, Jamie Hayter.

Result: Britt Baker def. Skye Blue

Grade: C-

Wardlow squashed Exodus Prime in the latter's AEW debut

Exodus Prime's AEW debut was a painful one as Wardlow squashed him in under 2 minutes after delivering four power bombs.

Result: Wardlow def. Exodus Prime

Grade: D

The Best Friends and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Kip Sabian, and Trent Seven

The main event was an eight-man tag team match. Trent Seven and Trent Beretta got the match underway. Both men countered each other's moves before all hell broke loose among the eight men.

Kip Sabian and Orange Cassidy collided inside the ring. The Bunny and Penelope Ford provided a distraction, allowing the heels to take control. Chaos ensued as the show headed into its final commercial break.

Dustin Rhodes got the hot tag and took everyone out on the opposition team. He delivered repeated jabs to Trent Seven before hitting a Bionic Elbow. The heels outnumbered The Natural, forcing Trent Beretta to intervene.

Chaos ensued again as every man got involved at ringside. Danhausen and Orange Cassidy pretended to be hurt, urging the referee to banish Penelope and the Bunny from the ringside. Shortly after, the babyfaces emerged victorious.

Trent Seven was betrayed by the Butcher and the Blade. However, he ended up hugging the Best Friends, turning babyface in the process.

Result: The Best Friends and Dustin Rhodes def. The Butcher, The Blade, Kip Sabian and Trent Seven

Grade: C

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes