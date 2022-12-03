AEW Rampage Results: House of Black destroys multiple top stars, former champion debuts and confronts former WWE Superstar, Major title defense

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Rampage results. The show featured four matches, including a major title bout.

So, without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter on AEW Rampage

Darby Allin attacked Nick Comoroto with a baseball bat before the bell rang. He then took out Cole Karter with a suicide dive outside and smashed his opponent's hand on the steel steps.

The match officially started. Allin went to the top turnbuckle, but Karter pushed him away and powerbombed the babyface on the apron. Cole Karter kept up the momentum by shoving Allin into the steel steps and following it up with some knee strikes. Darby Allin tried to make his comeback with a chop block, but Cole Karter laid him out with a heavy strike.

After some back-and-forth between the two stars, Allin hit a Scorpion Death Drop and followed it up with the Coffin Drop on Karter to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Darby Allin def. Cole Karter on AEW Rampage

Grade: B+

The Acclaimed promo segment on AEW Rampage

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn came out to a massive ovation from the crowd. They talked about their potential challengers in the future before Austin, and Colten Gunn interrupted them.

They brought up their history with Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy before Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh interrupted them. Dutt hyped up Jarrett and Lethal and said they would defeat Private Party later in the night.

Billy Gunn then took the microphone and stated that the heels might have misunderstood them, and FTR came out at this point.

They charged towards the ring before shaking The Acclaimed's hands to end the segment on the Friday night show.

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Private Party on AEW Rampage

Jay Lethal and Isiah Kassidy started the match, respectively. Private Party had the early advantage, but the veterans quickly got things under control after a distraction from Satnam Singh. Lethal shoved Kassidy into the steel steps and followed it up with a basement dropkick for a two-count.

Isiah Kassidy managed to tag his partner, Marq Quen, and the latter unloaded with a flurry of offense. He hit a springboard crossbody drop and followed it up with a dropkick on Lethal. Quen then took out Jarrett on the outside with a suicide dive.

Toward the end of the match, Marq Quen crashed and burned after a missed 450 splash and looked for a roll-up. But Jarrett and Lethal capitalized with a Lethal Injection/Stroke double-team move to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal def. Private Party on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Athena vs. Dani Mo on AEW Rampage

Athena unloaded on her opponent from the very stages of the match. The Fallen Goddess then picked up an easy victory after hitting an elbow strike and following it up with her finisher.

Result: Athena def. Dani Mo on AEW Rampage

Grade: N/A

Post-match, Athena continued her beatdown on her opponent as officials came out to stop her. Mercedes Martinez appeared, and the two stars had a confrontation before the segment ended on Rampage.

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. QT Marshall on AEW Rampage - All-Atlantic Championship Match

Both Orange Cassidy and QT Marshall were evenly matched during the early exchanges. The two stars threw their opponents out of the ring at different stages, and the Lumberjacks at ringside threw them back inside the ring. Marshall gained the advantage in the title bout after a backbreaker for a two-count.

Cassidy came back into the match by slamming Marshall head-first into the turnbuckle and getting a two-count for his offense. After a brief distraction from Private Party and Best Friends, Cassidy hit a Stundog Millionaire on QT Marshall. At one point, Marshall looked to hit a Piledriver on the apron, but Danhausen cursed him.

Toward the end of the match, Kip Sabian distracted Orange Cassidy. It allowed QT Marshall to take advantage by hitting a Diamond Cutter for a two-count. But OC recovered and hit the Orange Punch to retain his title on Dynamite.

Result: Orange Cassidy def. QT Marshall on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Post-match, House of Black appeared out of nowhere after a brawl ensued between multiple AEW stars.

They laid everyone out on sight and hit Dante's Inferno on Serpentico inside the squared circle. The carnage continued at ringside as Rampage went off the air.

