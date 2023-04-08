AEW Rampage Results: House of Black member defeats WWE legend's protege; new alliance formed; popular stars attacked

Welcome to this week's AEW Rampage results. The show featured four matches and multiple segments.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Hook vs. Ethan Page on AEW Rampage - FTW Rules Match

Ethan Page attacked Hook before he could even enter the ring. The two stars battled at ringside as the champion brought out a table. Hook shoved All Ego over the barricades, and both stars fought in the crowd.

Hook had the upperhand in the exchange with Ethan Page. At one point, he unloaded with ten cross-face strikes to completely dominate Page. The latter looked to hit Hook with a lead pipe, but The Handsome Devil retaliated with a trash can.

The action finally returned to the ringside area with Page hitting a big boot, but Hook stopped his momentum with a T-Bone Suplex. Ethan Page looked to hit the Ego's Edge on a table, however, the FTW Champion escaped. But Page managed to hit a powerslam on the table shortly after and got a two-count.

Ethan Page used a steel chair, but it hit the rope and hit his face instead. Hook took advantage with a Twist of Fate for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, Page looked to hit the Ego's Edge, but Hook countered with the RedRum for the victory.

Result: Hook def. Ethan Page on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Hook put Ethan Page through a table with the help of a T-Bone Suplex.

Jericho Appreciation Society and The Acclaimed vs. The Infantry, LSG, and Bobby Orlando on AEW Rampage

JAS and The Acclaimed completely dominated the match from the initial stages. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster hit the Scissor Me Timbers and started doing the scissoring pose in the middle of the ring.

Towards the end of the match, Bowens hit the Arrival, and Caster followed it up with the Mic Drop for the victory.

Result: JAS and The Acclaimed def. The Infantry, LSG and Bobby Orlando on AEW Rampage

Grade: N/A

Post-match, Jericho Appreciation Society laid out The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn with a vicious beatdown.

Lee Moriarty vs. Darby Allin on AEW Rampage

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring. After a bit of chain wrestling, Darby Allin rolled up Lee Moriarty for a two-count. The latter overpowered Allin and hit a stomp on him to get the upper hand.

The action spilled to the outside, and Moriarty missed a big boot. He landed on the barricade, but Big Bill hit a big boot on Darby Allin behind the referee's back. Lee Moriarty got a two-count after the sneak attack. Allin recovered and choked Moriarty on the ropes.

Another distraction and attack from Big Bill allowed Lee Moriarty to hit Darby Allin with the skateboard. The former TNT Champion made his comeback with a shotgun dropkick, but Moriarty dropped on the ropes and got a two-count. He got another two-count after hitting a suplex.

Lee Moriarty dropped Darby Allin on the top rope and followed it up with a big boot. He hit a superplex, but Allin reversed and got a two-count. After a back-and-forth, Darby Allin hit the Code Red on Lee Moriarty and took out Big Bill with a dive to the outside.

He then hit the Coffin Drop on Moriarty to pick up the pinfall victory on the Friday night show.

Result: Darby Allin def. Lee Moriarty on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Swerve Strickland came out to the ramp as Darby Allin was walking to the backstage area. Suddenly, Brian Cage laid out Allin with a beatdown and allied with Strickland.

Anna Jay.A.S. vs. Julia Hart on AEW Rampage

Anna Jay.A.S attacked Julia Hart before she could enter the ring, and the two stars battled at the ringside area. Jay picked up Hart and slammed her on the barricade to get the advantage in the early stages of the match.

The JAS member continued her momentum and choked Julia Hart on the turnbuckles. She then unloaded with forearm shots before stretching her opponent's body backward. Anna Jay.A.S hit a hip attack on Julia Hart, but the latter retaliated by shoving Jay on all the turnbuckles.

She hit a kick and followed it up with a strike to the back of the neck for a two-count. Hart then hit a standing moonsault press for another two-count. Jay stopped the House of Black member's momentum and planted her face-first on the mat. She looked to choke Hart out, but the latter managed to escape.

The two stars were on the top rope, and Julia Hart dropped her on the mat. She then hit a moonsault for a two-count. Both stars got pinfall attempts before Hart used the black mist behind the referee's back. She then rolled up Jay for the pinfall victory.

Result: Julia Hart def. Anna Jay.A.S on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

