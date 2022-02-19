AEW Rampage Results: Jay White wrestles his first match, Adam Cole faces Dark Order member

This week's AEW Rampage saw the in-ring debut of New Japan Pro Wrestling star Jay White as he faced Trent in the main event of the show. We also had Adam Cole in action tonight as he took on 10 of The Dark Order.

Also in action during the show was Serena Deeb with the latest round of her rookie challenge. We also had another Face of the Revolution qualifying match as Powerhouse Hobbs faced Dante Martin to see who heads to AEW Revolution.

AEW Rampage Results (18th February 2022): Adam Cole vs. 10

AEW Rampage kicked off with Adam Cole vs. 10. The latter made a strong start to the match using his strength to good advantage. Cole soon went after 10's ankle to try and ground him, tossing him out of the ring.

Back in the ring, Cole went after for the Panama Sunrise but 10 countered it into a backdrop. Adam Cole tried to role 10 up but wasn't successful.

The Dark Order member locked in a Full Nelson and for a second it looked like we could get an upset but Cole blocked the referee's view and hit 10 with a low blow. This turned out to be the pivotal moment of the match as Cole hit The Boom to win the match.

Result: Adam Cole def. 10

MATCH RATING: B-

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin (Face of the Revolution qualifier)

Powerhouse Hobbs was in action next against Dante Martin, with both men looking to be the third person to qualify for the Face of the Revolution ladder match, with Keith Lee and Wardlow having already qualified.

Hobbs blindsided Martin before the bell rang to gain the initial advantage. Dante tried to lock in a sleeper hold but Hobbs swatted him away. Dante Martin followed up with an athletic dropkick but Hobbs hit back with a shoulder tackle that sent him crashing to the floor.

(continued...)

