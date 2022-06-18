AEW Rampage Results: Sting returns, Big title match

This week's AEW Rampage featured a couple of big matches, including Jon Moxley taking on Dante Martin and Bobby Fish facing Darby Allin. We also saw the return of 'The Icon' Sting.

Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin on AEW Rampage

Dante Martin went to shake Jon Moxley's hand before the match began, but the former world champion slapped it away. Moxley forced Martin back in the corner and took control of the match in the early stages. The latter hit back with a dropkick, forcing Moxley to roll out of the ring.

Back in the ring, Moxley invited Martin to chop him. They didn't have much effect on the former WWE Superstar. He hit back with one of his own, taking Martin down.

Back from commercial, Moxley was still in control and hit Martin with a running boot. He went on to follow it up with a neckbreaker, but Dante Martin took him down with a hurricanrana. He then caught Moxley with a boot across the jaw, sending him crashing out to ringside.

Back in the ring, Dante Martin went to hit the Nose Dive, but Moxley dodged it. He briefly locked in a chokehold, but Martin hit back with a Sliced Bread off the turnbuckle. Moxley hit back with a cutter, but Martin quickly rolled him up for a nearfall.

Jon Moxley wasn't happy and took Dante Martin down with a lariat and followed it with repeated elbow strikes across the jaw before forcing Martin to tap out.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Dante Martin on AEW Rampage

MATCH RATING: B

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland were backstage with Tony Schiavone. Strickland tried to explain why he eliminated Lee from the Casino Battle Royale, saying it was a singles competition.

The duo were interrupted by Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs, who said they couldn't call themselves the best team until they beat them.

Gunn Club and Max Caster vs. Bear Country and Leon Ruff on AEW Rampage

This match ended up being very short. Bear Country were taken off quickly before Austin Gunn hit Leon Ruff with his finisher. Max Caster then hit an elbow drop from the top rope to win the match for his team.

Result: Gunn Club and Max Caster def. Bear Country and Leon Ruff on AEW Rampage

MATCH RATING: N/A

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Willow (AEW TBS Championship match)

The match was even for the opening stages. The match spilled out to ringside at one point, and Kiera Hogan laid into Willow. After the early commercial break, Willow briefly took control of the match, hitting a cannonball.

Cargill then hit a modified Pedigree and followed it up with the Jaded to pick up the win.

Result: Jade Cargill def. Willow on AEW Rampage

MATCH RATING: B-

Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan continued to beat down Willow after the bell. Athena's music hit, and she came out from behind, hitting Kiera Hogan with The Eclipse.

Cargill then hit Athena with a pump kick. Kris Statlander then ran out to chase the heels away.

Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish on AEW Rampage

Bobby Fish attacked Darby Allin from behind while he was still making his entrance. The match spilled out to ringside, and Fish charged at Darby.

The latter sidestepped Fish, who crashed into the barricade. Allin then got back into the ring and hit his opponent with a tope suicida out to the floor. Fish hit back with a Dragon Screw out to ringside.

Back from the break, we saw Bobby Fish throw caution to the wind and wipe out Darby Allin at ringside. He continued to stomp on Darby Allin's spine. Back in the ring, Fish hit an avalanche falcon arrow which he then transitioned into a heel hook. Allin reversed it into the Last Supper and pinned Fish.

Result: Darby Allin def. Bobby Fish on AEW Rampage

MATCH RATING: B

Bobby Fish wasn't happy and continued to attack Darby Allin after the bell. Kyle O'Reilly started to make his way down to the ring when the lights went out. Sting appeared and took out O'Reilly while Allin decimated Fish.

