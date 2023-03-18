AEW Rampage Results: Taya Valkyrie makes in-ring debut, 2 former WWE stars return, top champion defeated

Welcome to this week's AEW Rampage results. The show featured four matches, including Taya Valkyrie's debut encounter.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rey Fenix on AEW Rampage - TNT Championship Match

Powerhouse Hobbs had the early advantage, but Rey Fenix made his comeback with a dive to the outside. Hobbs again got the upper hand after slamming Fenix onto the barricades at the ringside area.

The TNT Champion overpowered Rey Fenix during this stage of the bout. Powerhouse Hobbs got a two-count after hitting a delayed vertical suplex. He continued to wear down the high-flying challenger. QT Marshall got in a cheap shot at Fenix as Hobbs had the referee distracted.

Rey Fenix came back into the match with a series of kicks, but Hobbs stopped his momentum by dropping him from the ropes. Fenix managed to take down the champion with a German suplex for a two-count. He then hit a cutter for another two-count.

Rey Fenix went for a high-flying move, but Powerhouse Hobbs shoulder-tackled him onto the turnbuckles. He then followed it up with a spinebuster for a two-count. Fenix came back with some kicks and hit the frog splash for a two-count. He then hit a series of superkicks before Hobbs took him down with a spinebuster.

Towards the end of the match, Powerhouse Hobbs applied a torture wreck and followed it up with his finisher to retain his title.

Result: Powerhouse Hobbs retained on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Powerhouse Hobbs caught Alex Abrahantes, and QT Marshall hit a Diamond Cutter.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Ava Lawless on AEW Rampage

Taya Valkyrie took Ava Lawless down early on. She put her in the corner and followed it up with running knees. Valkyrie then followed it up with a spear on Lawless.

She then quickly finished off Ava Lawless with the Road to Valhala to pick up her maiden AEW victory.

Result: Taya Valkyrie def. Ava Lawless on AEW Rampage

Grade: N/A

Post-match, Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, and Mark Sterling came down the ramp to check on Taya Valkyrie.

Bollywood Boyz vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker on AEW Rampage

The Jericho Appreciation Society members had an early advantage. Bollywood Boyz came back with a double teamed and took down Angelo Parker. The heels again got control of the bout after a clothesline from Matt Menard.

After a back-and-forth, Gurv Sihra managed to get a roll-up cover for a two-count, but Parker stopped his momentum. Harv Sihra was tagged in and he came in with a flurry of offense. But that didn't last long.

Towards the end of the match, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker hit an elevated DDT on Harv to pick up the win on the Friday night show.

Result: Jericho Appreciation Society def. Bollywood Boyz

Grade: B

Post-match, Menard and Parker mocked The Acclaimed's scissoring pose.

Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia on AEW Rampage

Daniel Garcia walked out of the ring early on and hugged Chris Jericho. Brody King chased him, but Garcia continued to evade him. The House of Black member overpowered Garcia and took him down with a chop.

Daniel Garcia again started running around the ring, but Julia Hart came infront of him. Brody King took advantage and unloaded on him with some vicious chops. He put Garcia on a steel chair and followed it up with a crossbody slam, sandwiching the JAS member.

The former ROH Pure Champion made his comeback by sidestepping King onto the steel steps at ringside. Daniel Garcia was in complete control during this stage of the match. Brody King came back with a spinning slam and got a two-count. He followed it up with a delayed piledriver for another two-count.

King unloaded on Garcia with a couple of nasty chops. He then followed it up with a cannon ball for a two-count. Daniel Garcia targeted Brody King's knees and applied a sleeper hold. King took down Garcia with a lariat. After a back-and-forth, the JAS rolled up King for a two-count.

He then applied the Walls of Jericho before Brody King reached the ropes. Chris Jericho took a cheap shot with his baseball bat, and Daniel Garcia applied a sleeper hold. King failed to answer the referee's three-count, giving Garcia the victory.

Result: Daniel Garcia def. Brody King on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

