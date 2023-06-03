AEW Rampage Results: Top champion's 500+ day reign continues, former WWE name debuts, Jericho Appreciation Society member confronts major star

Welcome to this week's AEW Rampage results. Four title matches were featured on the latest edition of the Friday night show.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

El Hijo Del Vikingo (c) vs. Dralistico vs. Komander on AEW Rampage - AAA Mega Championship match

The two challengers targeted the champion in the initial stages of the match. Dralistico took out El Hijo Del Vikingo and Komander with a dive to the outside and slammed the latter on the barricade. He got a two-count shortly after.

Dralistico hit a series of chops before Komander responded with a chop of his own. Dralistico hit a stomp on the apron, but Vikingo followed up with a moonsault. He then hit a kick in the corner and followed it up with an implosion hurricanrana. He got a two-count after hitting the Phoenix Splash.

Vikingo and Dralistico exchanged strikes in the middle of the ring before the champion hit a running corkscrew kick for a two-count. Dralistico was dominating during this part of the match, but Komander took him down with a hurricanrana. He then took the other two opponents down with a move from the top rope.

Komander hit a 450 Splash from the top for a nearfall as Vikingo broke it up with a double-footed stomp. El Hijo Del Vikingo took out Komander with a 630 Splash from the middle rope through a table ringside. Dralistico looked to take advantage, but Vikingo countered a powerbomb attempt and picked up the win via a rollup.

Result: El Hijo Del Vikingo retained on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Action Andretti on AEW Rampage - NJPW World TV Championship match

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. Action Andretti got out of ZSJ's wrist control and took him down with a chop. He then hit a springboard moonsault for a two-count. Andretti hit a tope drive on the champion at the ringside area.

Sabre Jr. tapped Andretti on the ropes and followed it up with a shoulder takedown. He targeted Action Andretti's shoulder and hit a couple of uppercuts. Zack Sabre Jr. wore down Andretti before the latter retaliated with a power move. Andretti connected with an enziguiri for a two-count.

Sabre Jr. hit a drop toehold and followed it with a stomp on Action Andretti's shoulders. However, Andretti hit an enziguiri and followed it with a vicious chop. After a back-and-forth, Action Andretti hit an hurricanrana from the top rope for a two-count.

Andretti hit a reverse hurricanrana and followed it up with a split-legged moonsault for a two-count. He went for another high-flying move, but ZSJ trapped his shoulder in a painful-looking submission move as Action Andretti finally tapped out.

Result: Zack Sabre Jr. retained on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Emi Sakura on AEW Rampage - NJPW Strong Women's Championship match

Both stars clashed in the middle of the ring. Willow Nightingale took her challenger down with a shoulder tackle, and she followed it with knife-edge chops. Emi Sakura fought back and hit a splash on the champion on the barricades.

Willow made her comeback with a shotgun dropkick for a two-count. Emi Sakura hit a crossbody dive and followed it up with a twisted Vader Bomb for a two-count. The two stars exchanged some nearfalls before Emi Sakura took Willow Nightingale down with a chop.

Sakura then hit a double underhook slam and followed it with some chops. However, Willow came back with a pounce and followed it up with a cannonball in the corner.

Toward the end of the match, Emi Sakura slapped Willow Nightingale, but the champion hit a lariat to take her down. Willow then connected the Doctor Bomb to retain her title on the Friday night show.

Result: Willow Nightingale retained on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Lee Moriarty on AEW Rampage - ROH Pure Championship match

Lee Moriarty and Katsuyori Shibata started off with some mat-based wrestling before the champion trapped Moriarty. It led to the first rope break for the latter. Lee Moriarty stomped on Shibata and followed it up with a dropkick in the middle of the ring.

Moriarty stomped on Shibata's leg and was in complete control during this stage of the match. Katsuyori Shibata responded with a figure-four leg lock before Moriarty reached the ropes for his second rope break. Shibata unloaded with right-hand strikes, but Moriarty countered with a high knee.

Shibata took down Moriarty with a kick to the midsection area. He then followed it up with a big boot and right-hand strikes. Katsuyori Shibata then hit a dropkick in the corner and followed it with a suplex for a two-count. Lee Moriarty had his third rope break shortly after.

After a back-and-forth between the two stars, Shibata applied a sleeper hold and followed it up with the PK for the pinfall victory.

Result: Katsuyori Shibata retained on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Post-match, Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia came out to the ring to confront ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata.

