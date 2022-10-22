AEW Rampage Results: Top star takes a shot at WWE, Orange Cassidy defends his title, Current champion attacks security

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Rampage results. The show featured three titles matches, with the TNT Championship clash main-eventing the night.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

The Acclaimed (c) vs. Varsity Athletes on Rampage - AEW Tag Team Championship match

All four men brawled at the start of the match, with The Acclaimed getting the advantage. After a distraction from Mark Sterling, Tony Nese and Josh Woods attacked from behind and did the scissoring pose.

Anthony Bowens and Josh Woods were the legal men. Max Caster was quickly tagged in and he was in control against Woods. The latter sent Caster to the outside, and almost goaded Billy Gunn into hitting him. Gunn was ejected from ringside by the referee. Woods then got a two-count after a neckbreaker. Both men took each other out with diving cross body drops.

Anthony Bowens was tagged in and he unloaded a flurry of offense on Nese and Woods. The latter stopped his momentum with a knee strike. Tony Nese and Josh Woods then placed Bowens on the turnbuckle and hit a knee, followed up by a double-team move for a two-count. Max Caster broke up the three-count.

Towards the end of the match, Nese tried to roll up Bowens, but got hit with a knee strike instead. After a double-team move, Bowens hit the Arrival on Nese and Caster followed it up with the Mic Drop for the pinfall victory.

Result: The Acclaimed def. Varsity Athletes on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Mark Sterling said that he still holds the trademark before Billy Gunn came from behind and attacked him. The Acclaimed and Gunn then humiliated Sterling to end the segment.

Hook (c) vs. Ariya Daivari on AEW Rampage - FTW Championship match

Ariya Daivari wanted to buy the FTW Title at the start, but Hook attacked the former instead. The action spilled to the outside, before a distraction gave Daivari the advantage. He shoved Hook into the corner and mocked him.

Hook came back with some punches and followed it up with the Fisherman suplex. He posed for the crowd, and Ariya Daivari came back with a superkick before hitting a Rock Bottom for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Daivari was on the apron and Hook lifted him up inside the ring and applied the Red Rum to pick up the victory.

Result: Hook retained on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Leila Grey vs. Willow Nightingale on AEW Rampage

Leila Grey dodged Willow Nightingale's grapple and posed for the crowd. Nightingale quickly caught her and took her down, but Grey took control by shoving her opponent in the corner.

After a brief back-and-forth between the two stars, Willow hit some clotheslines on Grey, but the latter stopped her momentum. The action spilled to ringside, with Kiera Hogan hitting a superkick on Willow. Grey was in control at this stage of the match.

She hit a dropkick and followed it up with a face plant for a one-count. Willow retaliated with some strikes, but missed a senton drop. Grey choked her opponent, however, Willow used her power to get out. Grey continued to have the momentum and trash-talked Willow.

Willow Nightingale hit an enziguiri to make a comeback and followed it up with a kick. She then pushed Grey on the ropes and hit a spinebuster. Grey hit a side leg sweep and hit a high knee.

Towards the end of the match, Willow hit a roundhouse kick on Leila Grey and followed it up with a Doctor Bomb for the victory.

Result: Willow Nightingale def. Leila Grey on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Tony Schiavone came out and announced that Willow Nightingale has been officially signed to AEW. Jade Cargill made an appearance and gave Nyla Rose 10 seconds to hand back her title.

Rose showed up on the titantron and seemingly drove away with Cargill's car. She refused to leave the ring and attacked security.

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Rush vs. Preston Vance on AEW Rampage - All-Atlantic Championship match

Preston Vance and Rush battled it out as Orange Cassidy watched on. He then put his hands inside his pocket and hit some weak kicks. Rush then took out Vance before clashing with Cassidy. The latter took Vance out with a dive on the outside.

The action spilled to the outside and Rush was in control. He dropped Vance on the barricade and then used a wire to choke out him before using the same item on Cassidy. Inside the ring, Rush and Preston Vance brawl before the latter sends Rush to the outside. Cassidy tried for a suicide dive on both his challengers, but they caught him and dropped him onto a table.

Vance then hit a spear on Rush, as Cassidy looked to hit the Orange Punch. At one point, Jose entered the ring, but Danhausen appeared and stopped him. However, Rush pushed Danhausen towards Cassidy for a collision. He then hit a belly to belly suplex on the champion.

Towards the end of the match, Orange Cassidy took Rush out with the Orange Punch. He then hit the Beach Break on Preston Vance to pick up the victory.

Result: Orange Cassidy retained on AEW Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Vance and Rush came face-to-face before the Dark Order member walked away with Negative One.

Episode Rating: B

This was a packed episode of AEW Rampage. The All-Atlantic Title was defended in a fun match. Several other bouts also lived up to the billing.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes