AEW Rampage Results: WWE legend accepts Claudio Castagnoli's open challenge, Huge brawl, 2 major title matches

Claudio Castagnoli issues an open challenge on AEW Rampage

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion made their way out to the ring to kick off AEW Rampage. Ricky Steamboat was in the crowd, and Castagnoli heaped praise on the legend.

The Swiss Superman then issued an open challenge for next week, which was answered by Dustin Rhodes. The latter said that it has been his dream to win the world championship. Claudio Castagnoli stated that Rhodes still has the fire and accepted his challenge for a title match.

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee (c) vs. Private Party on AEW Rampage (AEW World Tag Team Title match)

Keith Lee and Isaiah Kassidy started the match for their respective teams. Both stars had an early back-and-forth before Lee hit a chop on Kassidy to drop him. Swerve Strickland was tagged in at this point.

Strickland came in with a flurry of offenses, but Private Party stopped him in his tracks. Kassidy and Mar Quen went for the Gin N Juice. However, Strickland hit the Swerve Stomp on Quen and made the tag to Lee.

Keith Lee dominated Private Party before he tagged in Strickland. Towards the end of the match, Swerve Strickland hit the Swerve Kick on the back of Quen's head for a two count. He followed it up with the JML Driver to pick up the victory.

Result: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland retain the AEW Tag Team Titles on Rampage

Grade: A

Hook (c) vs. Zack Clayton on AEW Rampage (FTW Championship match)

Squash match as Hook quickly hit the Redrum to pick up the victory over Zack Clayton.

Result: Hook retains the FTW Championship on Rampage

Grade: N/A

Buddy Matthews vs. Serpentico on AEW Rampage

Buddy Matthews with a quick start against Serpentico as he hit a dropkick and followed it up with a punt from the apron. Serpentico went for a hurricanrana, but his opponent caught him.

Towards the end of the match, Matthews hit the Murphy's Law to pick up the victory.

Result: Buddy Matthews wins on Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, Miro came down the ramp with Malakai Black's mask. A huge brawl started between the two before Miro hit a running splash on Matthews. The Redeemer hit a pump kick on Buddy Matthews as the latter was forced to retreat.

Penelope Ford vs. Athena on AEW Rampage

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring to start the match. After a brief back-and-forth, Penelope Ford got the advantage by sending Athena neck-first into the ropes.

Ford was in total control at this stage of the match as she hit the stunner on the former WWE Superstar. Towards the end of the bout, Athena threw Ford into the guard rail and then hit the Eclipse inside the square circle to pick up the victory.

Result: Athena wins on Rampage

Grade: B

Post-match, The Baddies lay a vicious attack on Athena, and Jade Cargill hit her with a sledgehammer.

The TrustBusters vs. Orange Cassidy and Best Friends on AEW Rampage

Ari Daivari and Chuck Taylor started the match for their respective teams. Daivari hit multiple kicks on Taylor, and TrustBusters were in control during the initial stages of the match.

Chuck Taylor was thrown into the guardrail by Parker Boudreaux. TrustBusters were dominating until Orange Cassidy got the tag. He took out Slim J with kicks and then followed it up with a crossbody drop.

Cassidy and Boudreaux came face-to-face, and the latter decimated all three of his opponents. However, he missed a splash, and Cassidy and Best Friends took him down.

Towards the end of the match, Danhausen came out and cursed Slim J. Orange Cassidy hit the Orange Punch on Daivari on the apron before Taylor and Trent held Slim J down. Cassidy hit a splash from his partners' shoulders to get the win.

Result: Orange Cassidy and Best Friends win on Rampage

Grade: A

