AEW Rampage Results: WWE legend loses cool after rap battle, Former world champion in action

This week's AEW Rampage featured four matches as well as a rap battle between Gunn Club and The Acclaimed. We also had Claudio Castagnoli address his title match at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

Let's head straight to the AEW Rampage results.

John Silver and Hangman Page vs. The Butcher and The Blade on AEW Rampage

John Silver got isolated early on by The Butcher and The Blade. They worked him over in the corner. Silver hit back with a suplex to The Blade. He then tagged Hangman in.

The former AEW World Champion cleared house, taking out both The Butcher and The Blade. Hangman headed to the top rope and hit a flying elbow strike. Butcher pulled Hangman out of the ring and tossed him onto the barricade.

The Blade charged at Hangman but was sent crashing outside. The Butcher went for German Suplex, but Hangman landed on his feet. He looked for the Buckshot Lariat, but Blade tried to pull him off the apron.

Silver took out Blade with a senton. Silver then hit Butcher with a German Suplex, and Hangman followed it with the Buckshot Lariat for the win.

Result: John Silver and Hangman Page def. The Butcher and The Blade on AEW Rampage

Claudio Castagnoli sets his sights on the ROH World Championship

Claudio Castagnoli said that one major accomplishment that had eluded him in his career was the ROH World Championship as Jonathan Gresham and Tully Blanchard Enterprises looked down from the audience.

Castagnoli promised to bring home the gold at Death Before Dishonor, where he will face Gresham for the title.

Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty on AEW Rampage

Dante Martin with a pinning combination early on, getting a two-count. He then took Lee Moriarty down with a dropkick. Moriarty rolled out to ringside and took his time before getting back in. Moriarty briefly took control of the match with a submission hold. Dante broke free and hit a head scissors off the top rope.

Stokely Hathaway made his way down to the ring as Dante hit a flying crossbody. Lee Moriarty locked in the Border City Stretch, but Dante Martin managed to climb over to the bottom rope.

Dante Martin went for the nosedive, but Moriarty dodged it. Lee Moriarty rolled Dante Martin over, held on to the middle rope, and got the three-count.

Result: Lee Moriarty def. Dante Martin on AEW Rampage

Ashley D'Amboise and Skye Blue vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on AEW Rampage

Skye Blue and Britt Baker started things off for their respective teams. Skye went to avoid the lariat, but Baker kicked out her arm from under her. Baker then hit a boot to the head and tagged in Jamie Hayter.

Hayter stomped on Skye in the corner. Skye hit back with a forearm Britt Baker tripped her on the apron. She then hit a spinning neckbreaker to the floor.

Ashley D' Amboise and Jamie Hayter tagged in. Hayter with a nasty-looking backbreaker before tagging Baker back in. Baker hit a Butterfly Suplex, and Hayter followed it with a sliding forearm. Baker then locked in the Lockjaw for the win.

Result: Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter def. Ashley D'Amboise and Skye Blue

MATCH RATING: B

The Acclaimed faced Gunn Club in a rap battle on AEW Rampage

Austin Gunn went first and was pretty good with his rap, taking shots at Bowens, calling him one of Bobby Lashley's sisters. He also took a shot at Max Caster dating Kris Statlander in the past and also at his father's short NFL career.

After Caster rapped back, Austin told him John Cena wanted his gimmick back. Caster rapped again and got some major shots in, taking shots at his dad, amongst other things. Austin Gunn couldn't rap back and just shouted that he wasn't an Ass Boy.

With The Acclaimed declared the winners, The Gunn Club just took out Caster and Bowens. Austin Gunn took out Caster with a trash can to end the segment.

Jay Lethal vs. Christopher Daniels (AEW Rampage main event)

Christopher Daniels started things off strong, hitting a springboard elbow drop early on in the match. However, Lethal soon took complete control of the match, punishing Daniels out at ringside first before the match headed back into the ring.

Lethal tried to hit Daniels with the Muscle Buster, Samoa Joe's signature move but couldn't hit it. Lethal caught Daniels with a boot across the jaw but went running into the turnbuckle after being sidestepped.

Daniels with punches in the corner and then took Lethal down with an STO. Lethal hit back and headed to the top rope. He went for an elbow, but Daniels had him spotted. Lethal ended up landing on his feet but got rolled up. Daniels had the Lethal Injection scouted and went for the Angels Wings. Lethal blocked it and hit the Lethal Injection on the second attempt, and that was enough for the win.

Result: Jay Lethal def. Christopher Daniels on AEW Rampage

MATCH RATING: B-

Satnam Singh added insult to injury, slamming Daniels onto the floor. Lethal then locked in a chokehold as we went off air.

