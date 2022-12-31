Welcome to the results for the December 30, 2022 episode of AEW Rampage.

This week's episode saw the return of WWE legend Paul Wight on commentary as he replaced Jim Ross, who took the week off. Orange Cassidy defended his title against fellow Best Friends member Trent Beretta.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

The match started with both men trading moves and holds. They showed hesitation in going all out against each other before Orange Cassidy delivered a splash on Trent Beretta on the outside.

After trading more shots, OC delivered a shotgun dropkick to Trent while the latter laid back against the barricade. Inside the ring, Trent chopped OC’s chest, and the latter responded with chops of his own.

They exchanged elbow strikes before the champion delivered a thrust kick to gain the upper hand. OC delivered a diving DDT from the top rope for a nearfall. Trent delivered a twisted tombstone for a nearfall of his own as the crowd broke into a "this is awesome" chant.

Trent delivered a piledriver, but OC kicked out once again as Penelope Ford made her way to the ring. She distracted Beretta as Cassidy delivered a Beach Break and the Orange Punch for the win.

Trent and Cassidy displayed major tension after the match as the former looked disgruntled on his way to the back.

Result: Orange Cassidy def. Trent Beretta

Grade: B

Kip Sabian vs. Atiba on AEW Rampage

Kip Sabian grounded his opponent and delivered a cannonball in the corner. He delivered a double-footed stomp from the top rope and delivered an Orange Punch for the win.

Result: Kip Sabian def. Atiba

Grade: D

Jon Moxley live interview with Tony Schiavone

Jon Moxley was interviewed by Tony Schiavone in the ring. The former WWE Champion gloated about knocking Hangman Adam Page out cold before claiming the Blackpool Combat Club trains harder than everyone else.

He proceeded to challenge the Anxious Millennial Cowboy to a match on AEW Dynamite for the January 11 episode at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles.

Kiera Hogan vs. Jade Cargill for the AEW TBS Championship

Jade Cargill overpowered Kiera Hogan to start the match, but the latter countered a vertical suplex attempt with a roll-up. The match spilled to ringside as the show headed into a commercial break.

Jade Cargill maintained her dominance as she delivered a pump kick for a nearfall. An obstruction from Red Velvet allowed Hogan to make a brief comeback, but Jade squashed it with a thrust kick. The champion delivered the Jaded for the win to retain her title.

Result: Jade Cargill def. Kiera Hogan

Grade: C+

Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta in the AEW Rampage main event

The match started with a lot of chain wrestling, strikes, and rollups before Wheeler Yuta gained the upper hand with a drop kick. He drove Swerve Strickland into the ringside barrier with a suicide dive, but a distraction from Strickland's associates at ringside allowed the former tag team champion to take control.

Yuta delivered consecutive back body drops and drove Swerve’s head into the turnbuckle. The BCC member delivered a flying elbow strike from the top rope before getting a nearfall with a German suplex.

Swerve Strickland targeted Wheeler Yuta’s injured knee and delivered a brainbuster for a nearfall of his own. Both men countered each other’s moves as the ROH Pure Champion collapsed to the mat because of his knee. His knee gave away once again, allowing Swerve to take control.

Yuta delivered an Enziguiri as Swerve was perched on the top rope and followed it up with a superplex to the former AEW Tag Team Champion. After more back-and-forth action, Swerve Strickland emerged victorious.

Result: Swerve Strickland def. Wheeler Yuta

Grade: A

