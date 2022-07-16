AEW Rampage Results: WWE legend taken out, Claudio Castagnoli to challenge for top title

We had an action-packed hour of pro wrestling on this week's AEW Rampage, which featured a world title match and the fallout from Gunn Club turning on The Acclaimed. The main event saw Lucha Bros take on Private Party.

Read on for full AEW Rampage results:

Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver on AEW Rampage

Malakai Black and Alex Reynolds started the match for their respective teams. A strong start from Black before he tagged in King. He went to hit Reynolds with a massive chop, but the latter dodged it and tagged in John Silver.

King and Silver with a collar and elbow tie-up before Silver took the big man down with running tackle. Reynolds tagged back in, but he was quickly isolated as Malakai Black, and Brody King traded tags working him over.

The finishing sequence saw King taking Reynolds down with a lariat, but it wasn't enough to put him away. Silver entered the ring as he and Reynolds hit Brody King with a double-team move. It was broken up by a dropkick off the top rope. Black and King then hit Alex Reynolds with the Dante's Inferno for the win.

Result: House of Black def. The Dark Order

MATCH RATING: B

As the House of Black made their way out of the arena, Darby Allin blindsided Brody King as Sting and Malakai Black had a stare-off on the entrance ramp.

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Lee Moriarty on AEW Rampage [for ROH World Championship]

Lee Moriarty was all over Jonathan Gresham as the match started, forcing the ROH World Champion out to ringside a couple of times early on. Gresham hit back with some nasty chops followed by an armdrag. He picked the ankle and took Moriarty down, putting on a side headlock as we cut to commercial.

Back from the break, Moriarty broke free with a boot across the jaw. He followed it up with a series of strikes before whipping the champ into the corner. Moriarty followed it up with a lariat and a Fisherman Suplex for a nearfall. Jonathan Gresham recovered quickly and locked in the Octopus Hold, forcing Lee Moriarty to tap out.

Result: Jonathan Gresham def. Lee Moriarty

MATCH RATING: B

Jonathan Gresham was interviewed by Tony Schiavone after the match. He said he was the best hold-for-hold wrestler in the world. However, Claudio Castagnoli's music hit, and he stared Gresham down, setting up a potential title match for Death Before Dishonor.

Kris Statlander and Athena vs. Charlette and Robyn Renegade on AEW Rampage

Statlander and Athena went after the twins as soon as the bell rang. Knee to the face from the top rope from Athena to one of the twins as the bell finally rang. She headed to the top rope once again and hit one of the twins with the O-Face, and that was enough to win the match.

Result: Kris Statlander and Athena def. Charlette and Robyn Renegade

MATCH RATING: B-

Leila Grey jumped onto the apron but was taken out by Athena and Statlander. However, Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan ran down to the ring and took out Statlander and Athena.

Billy Gunn explains why he turned on The Acclaimed on AEW Rampage

The Gunn Club were out next. Billy Gunn said that he loved The Acclaimed as if they were his own kids, sometimes treating them better than his own kids, but the time had come for him to drop the hammer.

The Acclaimed's music hit, and they ran down to the ring. Billy Gunn wanted The Acclaimed to scissor him, but Bowens took out the WWE legend with a superkick before tossing his sons over the top rope.

Caster then took the mic and ripped The Gunn Club with his rap.

Lucha Bros vs. Private Party on AEW Rampage

Private Party made a strong start to the match on AEW Rampage, forcing Lucha Bros out of the ring and taking them out with a double dive out to ringside. Marq Quen headed to the top rope but couldn't connect and was rolled up by Rey Fenix for a two-count.

Penta tagged in and hit Quen with a superkick. He then ate a double superkick before Private Party hit the Silly String on Penta. Private Party were in total control during the commercial break, isolating Penta and working him over in their corner as they traded tags to stay fresh.

Back from the break, Fenix tagged in. He headed to the top rope but was pushed off by Isiah Kassidy. Double team elevated crossbody from Private Party, but it wasn't enough to put Fenix away. Fenix with a jawbreaker before tagging Penta back in.

Penta with a boot to Kassidy's head, followed by a Death Valley Driver to Quen. He then hit Quen with the Made In Japan, but it wasn't enough to put him away. Jose tried to get on the apron, but Alex Abrahantes took him out. Penta then took out Andrade with a superkick.

Rush ran down to the ring and attacked Penta from behind, but he managed to tag out. Fenix came in and hit Isiah Kassidy with a Black Fire Driver for the win.

Result: Lucha Bros def. Private Party

MATCH RATING: B

