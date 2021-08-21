AEW Rampage: The First Dance - Best and Worst - CM Punk sends a secret message to WWE, top AEW star still undefeated, and more

AEW continues to be the trendsetter in the professional wrestling industry. The second episode of Rampage: The First Dance emanated from the sold-out United Center in Chicago on Friday night.

The show kickstarted with a rapturous pop as CM Punk emerged as the company's blockbuster signing. In the main event, chaos erupted after Jon Moxley fought 22-year old Daniel Garcia. Moreover, fans hijacked the entire night with their wild reactions, making it one of the most memorable AEW shows in the company's short history.

With that said, let's now get to the best and worst of AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

#3 Best: CM Punk threw a curveball on AEW Rampage

After weeks of social media buzz and rumored reports surfacing, CM Punk finally made his return to the wrestling world by officially becoming a member of All Elite Wrestling.

It couldn't have been a more exhilarating experience for fans to witness their native hero kick off the show. As soon as the Cult of Personality song blared through the speakers in the arena, the roof came off of the United Center in Chicago.

CM Punk delivered an intense promo that featured a massive dig at WWE. The Voice of the Voiceless claimed he became sick and lost his passion for wrestling, and couldn't get better if he stayed in the same place. However, fans prompted him to make his comeback, and he is going nowhere this time around.

CM Punk recalled his famous 'pipebomb' moment a decade ago to talk about his wrestling journey, taking a seat right in the middle of the AEW ring.

CM Punk then turned his attention towards Sting and Darby Allin, who were in the rafters. The former WWE Champion heaped praise on Darby Allin while laying out the challenge to face him at All Out.

He concluded the segment by expressing his gratitude to fans and offering them ice cream bars on their way out after the show.

It wasn't just an emotional moment for fans but CM Punk as well. He will now be gearing up for his first wrestling match since 2014 as he faces Darby Allin at AEW All Out in Chicago next month.

Seeing CM Punk back in our lives 😭

The build-up to their storyline will kickstart next week as the Best In The World is advertised to appear on Dynamite.

