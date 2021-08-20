AEW Rampage: The First Dance Preview (August 20th, 2021): Jon Moxley in action, top tag teams collide in an eliminator tournament, and more

Welcome to the preview of this week's episode of AEW Rampage: The First Dance. The show will emanate from the sold-out United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The company gave a pay-per-view touch during the inaugural edition of Rampage last Friday. The presence of the top AEW Champions throughout the night made it a successful show. Christian Cage's IMPACT World Championship win against Kenny Omega turned out to be the biggest swerve delivered.

Ahead of this week's show, several exciting matches have already been lined up.

Although the match card may not look as impressive as compared to last week, fans in Chicago will be in a frenzy, hoping to see the long-rumored arrival of CM Punk to professional wrestling after a gap of seven years.

Given how wrestling experts and even the NFL fueled the credibility of its rumors, Punk's return is all but confirmed at the moment.

Apart from this, let's take a look at what to expect this Friday.

#3. Jon Moxley lock horns with Daniel Garcia on AEW Rampage

Who will emerge victorious in their first-ever singles match?

Jon Moxley will face Daniel Garcia in a singles match on AEW Rampage. Both men developed massive animosity against each other when they faced off in a Trios match a few weeks ago.

Daniel Garcia and 2.0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) suffered a dreadful loss at the hands of Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin. Many felt it was a one-off encounter between all these men. But Daniel Garcia is hell-bent on seeking vengeance from them.

However, he is yet to get the upper hand over anyone. AEW star Darby Allin defeated him in a singles match last week.

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting and Darby Allin manhandled Jeff Parker and Matt Lee in a Tornado tag team bout. Daniel Garcia and 2.0 initially took out both Moxley and Kingston, who planned on addressing fans on Wednesday.

Garcia even crossed the limit by helping 2.0, but Kingston dragged him out of the equation. Now that the company has given Moxley and Garcia the perfect place to settle their beef, their clash will be nothing short of a show-stealer.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood