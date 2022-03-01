Today marks two years since AEW Revolution 2020. This landmark pay-per-view is very significant to the building blocks of All Elite Wrestling. The Elite has to be considered the most important group in the company's history. Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks were core members of NJPW's Bullet Club that wanted to set themselves apart.

Omega and the Bucks first created The Elite after the Cleaner took the reigns of the Bullet Club by kicking out AJ Styles. Cody Rhodes and Hangman Page would later join the faction, and their popularity soon skyrocketed through their exploits on the YouTube series, Being The Elite.

After the success of BTE and a bet from Dave Meltzer, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks co-promoted the "ALL IN" event at a sold-out 10,000-seat Sears Center in Chicago. This event can be seen as a catalyst for the creation of All Elite Wrestling. However, Revolution may be just as meaningful.

In this article, let's take a look at AEW Revolution 2020 - The Night That Changed The Elite.

Kenny Omega & Hangman Page defeat The Young Bucks to retain the AEW World Tag Team titles at AEW Revolution 2020

The Elite were fractured heading into AEW Revolution. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page made an unlikely tag team that overachieved together. Their chemistry was instant and led to them defeating SCU to win the AEW World Tag Team titles. This obviously rubbed the Young Bucks the wrong way.

Matt and Nick Jackson were considered the best tag team in the world, yet they were unable to win the gold. Their best friends, who never teamed together before All Elite Wrestling, achieved their destiny before them. However, The Young Bucks won a battle royal to earn the opportunity at Revolution. This didn't please Hangman at all.

Page felt like he was in the shadow of the other members of The Elite. After failing to win the top prize in All Elite Wrestling, Hangman had a crisis of confidence that led to him wanting to leave the group.

This was heard on deaf ears as the other members continued to treat him as a member. Before the pay-per-view, the feelings were laid out on the table, creating an electric atmosphere in Chicago.

These fans witnessed one of the greatest tag team matches in the history of the business. Over 30 minutes, Omega, Page, and The Young Bucks battled it out with high impact offense, tremendous sequences, and a molten hot crowd. The storytelling was off the charts and helped establish all four men's characters.

In the end, it was Hangman Page who had the star-making performance that he'd been looking for. He hit the Buckshot Lariat on both Nick and Matt to get the victory. The post-match continued with that brilliant storytelling as it looked like The Elite would turn on Page and then Hangman turning on Kenny before everyone went their separate ways for now.

Cody Rhodes loses to MJF and sent farther away from The Elite in AEW

The fifth member of The Elite found himself in the crosshairs of the fastest rising star in AEW. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, better known as MJF, came into All Elite Wrestling as a protege of Cody Rhodes.

MJF was an absolute jerk to everyone except Cody, but he eventually showed his true self to Rhodes. He betrayed Cody by costing him the world title and giving him a low blow at Full Gear 2019.

After Rhodes went through MJF's trials, he was able to face Friedman one-on-one at Revolution 2020. It was a physical contest, with Cody splitting Maxwell open in a crimson mask. However, MJF used his Dynamite Diamond Ring to defeat the American Nightmare.

Despite the Young Bucks showing up to support Rhodes during his ten lashes in the lead-up to the event, there would only be one other time where Cody will be associated with The Elite again after this event.

On the March 18, 2020, episode of Dynamite, Cody stood center-ring with Kenny Omega and Matt Jackson on the first All Elite Wrestling telecast after the pandemic in Jacksonville's Daily's Place.

Over the next year, this separation would grow so much that many questioned if Cody was still on good terms with The Elite. Then on February 15, 2022, it was announced that Cody Rhodes was leaving All Elite Wrestling after negotiations for a new contract fell through.

The Young Bucks take on a character change following their failure to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Speaking of The Young Bucks, their loss at Revolution 2020 felt like a major setback. Despite coming together with The Elite to defeat The Inner Circle in the first Stadium Stampede Match at Double Or Nothing 2020, the disconnect between Hangman Page and them couldn't be repaired and was made worst by the arrival of FTR.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler befriended Page and used his insecurity to get him to cost the Bucks the Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match. This led to Matt and Nick officially kicking Hangman out of the Elite. The Jackson brothers then went into their own character metamorphosis.

The Young Bucks started attacking backstage interviewers and cameramen in an attempt to regain their edge.

This eventually led to them to their biggest win over FTR at Full Gear 2020 to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships. This new edge later evolved into a full character change for the Bucks in the spring of 2021 with new ring gear and an obsession with sneakers.

Kenny Omega goes to tag team success but must turn to the dark side to win the AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page continued to reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions following Revolution 2020. They racked up wins against teams like Best Friends, Private Party, and the Dark Order before losing the gold to FTR at All Out 2020. While Page wanted to regain their titles, Omega was ready to move on and go after singles glory.

This started a character change for the Cleaner, where he became arrogant as Justin Roberts would give him elaborate, over-the-top introductions. Omega eventually defeated Hangman Page to win the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear 2020. He then beat Jon Moxley thanks to help from Don Callis to win the world title.

Omega officially turned to the dark side in his alliance with Don Callis and quested to become the belt collector. In doing so, he also changed The Elite. Kenny brought in IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers, and poisoned The Young Bucks to create the Super Elite. If not for Hangman Page beating him for the gold at Full Gear 2021, Omega's reign of terror would still continue.

Hangman Page leaves The Elite and eventually completes a three-year journey to the AEW World Championship

With Omega gone recovering from injuries, the spotlight is firmly on Hangman Adam Page. After Revolution 2020, he gained more and more confidence as a tag team champion. However, FTR's arrival brought a new obstacle as they played mind games with Page that further pushed him away from The Elite.

Hangman cost The Young Bucks a shot at the gold and was kicked out of the group because of it. Shortly thereafter, he lost the AEW World Tag Team titles to FTR at All Out 2020. Just when he wanted to regain the gold, Kenny Omega walked away and eventually beat him to get a shot at the AEW World title.

Through a friendship with The Dark Order, Page was able to rediscover his mojo. He picked up victories over Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, and Ricky Starks on his way to challenging for the top prize. However, a loss in a 10-Man Tag and the birth of his first child made him take a step back before going against Omega again.

His return was capped off with a win in the Casino Ladder Match, earning him a shot at Full Gear 2021.

At the pay-per-view, Hangman Adam Page completed his three-year journey in All Elite Wrestling by defeating Kenny Omega for the gold. The Elite are integral to this company, and each member's story since Revolution 2020 shows it was a night that changed everyone's trajectory.

What surprises are you expecting at this year's AEW Revolution pay-per-view? Let us know in the comments section below.

