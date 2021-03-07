AEW Revolution 2021: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, When and Where to Watch, & More

Last year's AEW Revolution was one of the biggest wrestling events of 2020. AEW will be looking to replicate that success this weekend.

The matches taking place at this year's AEW Revolution pay-per-view has a lot of potential with some of the top stars in the world competing. Be it the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match or The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, there's a lot for AEW fans to look forward to.

We will look into the different matches taking place at the event, predict the possible results, and also answer when and where fans can watch the show.

Where will AEW Revolution 2021 be held?

AEW Revolution will be held at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

When will AEW Revolution 2021 be held?

AEW Revolution will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Depending on the location, the event may be broadcast on different days.

AEW Revolution 2021 Date:

Advertisement

March 7 (EST, United States)

March 7 (PST, United States)

March 8 (GMT, United Kingdom)

March 8 (IST, India)

March 8 (ACT, Australia)

March 8 (JST, Japan)

March 8 (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

When does AEW Revolution 2021 start?

AEW Revolution 2021 starts at 8 PM EST. There will be a 30-minute pre-show that starts at 7:30 PM EST. Depending on the location, the timing might be different.

AEW Revolution 2021 start time:

8 PM (EST, United States)

5 PM (PST, United States)

1 AM (GMT, United Kingdom)

6:30 AM (IST, India)

11:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

10 AM (JST, Japan)

4 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

AEW Revolution Match Card

The AEW Revolution Match Card is absolutely packed with some exciting bouts that could change the landscape of the company. Other than the matches, Paul Wight will also be announcing a new signing by the company during the event.

#1 Casino Tag Team Battle Royale

Santana and Ortiz

To say that AEW pays a lot of attention to their tag team division would be an understatement. The incredible depth of the company's tag team division will be on display at AEW Revolution 2021.

Advertisement

The match will feature 15 teams with two kicking off the bout. A new duo will enter the ring every 90 seconds and a team will only be eliminated when both stars are thrown over the top rope.

There's a lot at stake here as well, with the winning team receiving a future opportunity at the AEW Tag Team Championships. With a lot of duos competing, this would be the perfect chance for any of them to get a title shot.

However, a win for Santana and Ortiz would add a twist to the tale. There has been a lot of in-fighting in the Inner Circle, and this would see Chris Jericho and MJF possibly at odds with their teammates.

AEW Revolution Predictions: Santana and Ortiz

#2 Riho and Thunder Rosa vs Britt Baker and Rebel

Britt Baker

A former AEW Women's Champion and a former NWA Women's Titleholder will team up at the AEW Revolution event when Riho and Thunder Rosa face Britt Baker and Rebel.

The Japanese star was the first-ever AEW Women's Champion. However, after losing the title, Riho was forced into an 11-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa has been making waves since joining AEW. Together, the two will face the ever-dangerous team of Britt Baker and Rebel. This match will take place on the pre-show.

AEW Revolution Predictions: Riho and Thunder Rosa

#3 Miro and Kip Sabian vs The Best Friends (Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor)

Miro and Kip Sabian

In some ways, AEW fans are still waiting on Miro to be projected as a big star. Ever since making his debut for the company, he has had the gimmick of "The Best Man" for Kip Sabian. Now, with the wedding in the rear-view mirror, hopefully, this match will spell the end of the storyline and will give Miro something a little more compelling.

This match could also easily showcase the more aggressive side of the former WWE United States Champion. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor may be in for a tough night.

AEW Revolution Predictions: Miro and Kip Sabian

#4 Team Taz vs Sting and Darby Allin in a Street Fight

Advertisement

.@DarbyAllin and @Sting coming out of the same door? WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/YQmNDbkh7v — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020

Sting is set to make his in-ring return at the AEW Revolution 2021. However, he is not doing so in a normal match. Instead, he will be teaming with AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin to face Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight.

Given Sting's age and his injury history, fans will be curious to see how he wrestles in such a match setting. Also, since it's his AEW debut, along with someone like Darby Allin, it's almost certain that he will get the win.

AEW Revolution Predictions: Sting and Darby Allin

#5 AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs MJF and Chris Jericho

The Young Bucks

While 15 teams wrestle in a Casino Tag Team Battle Royale to determine the next challengers for the AEW Tag Team Championships, The Young Bucks are set to put their titles on the line against the Inner Circle's MJF and Chris Jericho.

Advertisement

The Salt Of The Earth and the former AEW World Champion have been working towards getting inside the heads of The Young Bucks over the last few weeks. They attacked Papa Buck and Matt and Nick will be out for revenge at Revolution. In such a situation, while an outcome is hard to predict, the Inner Circle could be the ones to come away with the win.

AEW Revolution Predictions: MJF and Chris Jericho

#6 Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes vs Scorpio Sky vs Max Caster vs Penta El Zero vs Lance Archer vs TBA

Cody Rhodes

In one of the more exciting matches on the card, several young stars are set to square off against each other to determine the Face of the Revolution. The winner of the ladder match will get a future shot at the AEW TNT title. One slot is yet to be announced, as Tony Khan has revealed there will be a surprise Superstar arriving on the scene.

With that being said, Lance Archer has been on a tear recently, as is Scorpio Sky. Either star could be the one to come away with the win on this occasion. However, we are going with The Murderhawk to win the bout.

AEW Revolution Predictions: Lance Archer

#7 AEW Women's World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs Ryo Mizunami

Advertisement

Hikaru Shida

Ryo Mizunami made quite an impression on the fans by making it through some of the toughest opponents in the AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Hikaru Shida and Ryo Mizunami are not strangers to each other as they have battled each other in Japan before. With that being said, we expect the champion to retain her gold.

AEW Revolution Predictions: Hikaru Shida

#8 Big Money Match: 'Hangman' Adam Page vs Matt Hardy

Adam Page and Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy has gone through yet another transformation as he has now taken on the gimmick of "Big Money" Matt. Hardy took advantage of Adam Page by getting him drunk and forcing The Hangman sign a contract that That allowed the former wwe superstar to represent him. The contract would have seen Page pay Hardy a huge chunk of his salary.

Instead, Hangman turned the tables on Hardy making him put pen to paper on a deal that saw 'Big Money' Matt surrender his first quarter earnings.

Advertisement

The two will now battle at the AEW Revolution 2021 event, where the winner will receive the loser's 2021 first quarter salary.

AEW Revolution Predictions: "Hangman" Adam Page

#9 Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch for the AEW Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs Jon Moxley

Kenny Omega

When it comes to Jon Moxley, it's clear that he is rather sadistic about his matches. When Kenny Omega and Mox battle for the title, it will be in an innovative Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. That, in itself, should reveal that this is one bout where very little can be predicted. It's safe to say both men will take a lot of punishment, irrespective of the result.

At the moment, it seems that Kenny Omega will likely retain the title.

AEW Revolution Predictions: Kenny Omega

How to watch AEW Revolution 2021 in the US & UK?

AEW Revolution 2021 can be watched live in the United States on B/R Live. It is also available on traditional pay-per-view. It's also available on B/R Live in Canada.

In the United Kingdom, AEW Revolution can be streamed on FITE TV.

The pre-show is available on the AEW YouTube channel and on B/R Live.

Advertisement

How, when, and where to watch AEW Revolution 2021 in India?

In India, AEW Revolution 2021 will be broadcast on Fite TV at 6:30 AM. The pre-show can be watched live on the AEW YouTube channel.